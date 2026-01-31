The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card at a TJ Maxx

Recently, a credit card was stolen from a locker at a yoga studio on Barranca, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The Irvine Police are asking for your help identifying this woman, who was captured on surveillance video while she was using the stolen credit card to purchase items at TJ Maxx in Tustin.

The suspect appears to be a woman with a larger build, wearing a dark blue short‑sleeve shirt. She is shown pushing a shopping cart inside what looks like a retail store, with various racks of merchandise visible in the background. Her hair appears to be dark and pulled back. She is also wearing a bracelet or wrist accessory on her left arm.

If you can help us bring this case into balance, clear your mind and contact Detective Drake at Jdrake@cityofirvine.org.

The IPD advises that if you are visiting a gym or yoga studio, make sure to lock up your chakras and your locker!

Penanlties Faced by the Suspect

In California, someone accused of stealing a credit card and using it to make purchases could face several potential penalties.

Under Penal Code 484g, using a credit or debit card that you know is stolen, forged, expired, or otherwise invalid to obtain goods or money is a crime.

If the total value of the items obtained is $950 or less, the conduct is typically treated as petty theft, which is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. If the value exceeds $950, it becomes grand theft, which can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

A misdemeanor grand theft conviction can result in up to one year in county jail, while a felony conviction can lead to a sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail, along with fines that may reach $10,000. California law also specifies that obtaining more than $950 worth of goods or services using an access card automatically constitutes grand theft, regardless of how the card was obtained.

Possessing a stolen credit card without permission can itself be a crime under Penal Code 484e. Depending on the circumstances, this can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony, with penalties ranging from up to one year in jail for a misdemeanor to up to three years for a felony conviction, plus possible fines.

Depending on the facts, additional related charges—such as identity theft under Penal Code 530.5—may also apply, and penalties can vary further based on prior history, the scale of the offense, and whether the conduct is considered part of a broader fraudulent scheme.

