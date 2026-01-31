Sat. Jan 31st, 2026
Crime Irvine Tustin

The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card at a TJ Maxx

ByArt Pedroza

Jan 31, 2026

Recently, a credit card was stolen from a locker at a yoga studio on Barranca, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The Irvine Police are asking for your help identifying this woman, who was captured on surveillance video while she was using the stolen credit card to purchase items at TJ Maxx in Tustin.

The suspect appears to be a woman with a larger build, wearing a dark blue short‑sleeve shirt. She is shown pushing a shopping cart inside what looks like a retail store, with various racks of merchandise visible in the background. Her hair appears to be dark and pulled back. She is also wearing a bracelet or wrist accessory on her left arm.

If you can help us bring this case into balance, clear your mind and contact Detective Drake at Jdrake@cityofirvine.org.

The IPD advises that if you are visiting a gym or yoga studio, make sure to lock up your chakras and your locker!

Penanlties Faced by the Suspect

In California, someone accused of stealing a credit card and using it to make purchases could face several potential penalties.

Under Penal Code 484g, using a credit or debit card that you know is stolen, forged, expired, or otherwise invalid to obtain goods or money is a crime.

If the total value of the items obtained is $950 or less, the conduct is typically treated as petty theft, which is a misdemeanor punishable by up to six months in county jail and/or a fine of up to $1,000. If the value exceeds $950, it becomes grand theft, which can be charged as either a misdemeanor or a felony.

A misdemeanor grand theft conviction can result in up to one year in county jail, while a felony conviction can lead to a sentence of 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in jail, along with fines that may reach $10,000. California law also specifies that obtaining more than $950 worth of goods or services using an access card automatically constitutes grand theft, regardless of how the card was obtained.

Possessing a stolen credit card without permission can itself be a crime under Penal Code 484e. Depending on the circumstances, this can be charged as a misdemeanor or felony, with penalties ranging from up to one year in jail for a misdemeanor to up to three years for a felony conviction, plus possible fines.

Depending on the facts, additional related charges—such as identity theft under Penal Code 530.5—may also apply, and penalties can vary further based on prior history, the scale of the offense, and whether the conduct is considered part of a broader fraudulent scheme.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

California Department of Justice Crime Fraud Irvine Orange County Santa Ana Seniors

Hawaii man sentenced for leaving an elderly Irvine man homeless after stealing $2M from him

Jan 30, 2026 Art Pedroza
Arab Americans Arabs automobiles Beaches California California Department of Justice Crime Orange County

O.C. man who stole cell phones and wallets from surfers’ cars will be locked up for 44 months

Jan 30, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Guns Westminster

Robbery suspect armed with an assault rifle arrested by the Westminster Police

Jan 29, 2026 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Accidents Santa Ana SAPD

A pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing S. Raitt St. in Santa Ana

Jan 31, 2026 Art Pedroza
Crime Irvine Tustin

The Irvine Police are trying to identify a woman who used a stolen credit card at a TJ Maxx

Jan 31, 2026 Art Pedroza
California Department of Justice Crime Fraud Irvine Orange County Santa Ana Seniors

Hawaii man sentenced for leaving an elderly Irvine man homeless after stealing $2M from him

Jan 30, 2026 Art Pedroza
Arab Americans Arabs automobiles Beaches California California Department of Justice Crime Orange County

O.C. man who stole cell phones and wallets from surfers’ cars will be locked up for 44 months

Jan 30, 2026 Art Pedroza