Santa Ana’s $19M deficit is a spending problem, not a revenue problem

Santa Ana is at a crossroads. City officials recently sounded the alarm on a $19 million budget deficit looming for the 2026-27 fiscal year. Their solution? A desperate push to scrap the “sunset” on Measure X, effectively making a “temporary” 1.5% sales tax permanent.

Before we hand over another blank check, we need to ask: Where did the money go?

The Salary Surge

While the city warns of “bare bones” budgets and cuts to libraries and parks, they’ve been remarkably generous with taxpayer dollars behind closed doors.

Police Payouts : Last year, the council approved a $27.5 million police contract that includes 4% annual raises through 2026—all while knowing the “tax cliff” was approaching. Now more than ever the SAPD needs to rely on lower cost policing measures such as drones and surveillance cameras.

: Last year, the council approved a that includes through 2026—all while knowing the “tax cliff” was approaching. Now more than ever the SAPD needs to rely on lower cost policing measures such as drones and surveillance cameras. Executive Perks : Even with a deficit on the horizon, officials considered salary range boosts for top executives tied to the CPI!

: Even with a deficit on the horizon, officials considered salary range boosts for top executives tied to the CPI! Self-Enrichment: Let’s not forget the attempt to hike City Council pay by over 600% (Measure FF), a move that would have cost taxpayers an extra half-million dollars annually.

A Bait-and-Switch on Taxpayers

When voters approved Measure X in 2018, it was sold as a temporary fix with a clear expiration date. Now, rather than living within their means, the council wants to skip the agreed-upon sunset and keep our sales tax rate at a staggering 9.25%—one of the highest in the region.

Driving across the “Tax Iron Curtain” to Tustin or Orange saves residents nearly 2% instantly. If Santa Ana continues to outpace its neighbors in taxes but fails to manage its own internal costs, businesses and shoppers will simply keep leaving.

Cuts Must Come from the Top

City Hall wants you to believe that voting “No” on a Measure X renewal means closing your local park. But the math tells a different story. If we can afford $27 million in raises and executive range boosts, we can afford to keep our libraries open without a permanent tax hike.

The bottom line: We don’t have a revenue problem; we have a discipline problem. It’s time for Santa Ana to prioritize residents over raises. Say no to a permanent Measure X.

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