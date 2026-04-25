Santa Ana starts a new street medicine program to help the unhoused

The City of Santa Ana officially marked a major milestone in public health this week. On Wednesday, April 22, 2026, Mayor Valerie Amezcua and city officials celebrated the launch of the Street Medicine Program, a “doctor’s office on wheels” designed to bring critical care directly to the city’s unhoused population.

CalOptima Street Medicine Team Press Conference at Santa Ana City Hall— 04/22/26

Operated by AltaMed in partnership with CalOptima, the program transitioned from advocacy to action this past March. The mobile unit provides a full spectrum of care, including:

Primary medical care

Behavioral health services

Peer support

Housing navigation

CalOptima Street Medicine Team Press Conference at Santa Ana City Hall— 04/22/26

Mayor Amezcua emphasized that by meeting people where they are, the city aims to reduce emergency room strain and create a direct pipeline from the sidewalk to permanent housing.

The Regional Impact

Santa Ana joins a growing network of Orange County cities utilizing CalOptima’s Street Medicine initiative. The program first saw success in:

Garden Grove & Anaheim: These neighboring cities have utilized similar mobile units to bridge the gap for residents who face barriers to traditional clinics.

Costa Mesa: Known for its proactive “bridge shelter” model, Costa Mesa’s integration of street medicine has helped streamline the transition into supportive housing.

Since the county-wide initiative began in 2023, the program has enrolled over 1,100 people and successfully moved 52 participants into permanent homes.

The Need in Santa Ana

The launch comes at a critical time. Based on the most recent Point-in-Time (PIT) counts and local outreach data, Santa Ana remains home to one of the largest unhoused populations in Orange County.

Recent estimates suggest that approximately 900 to 1,200 individuals in Santa Ana may be experiencing unsheltered homelessness at any given time. This new mobile unit complements the city’s existing infrastructure, which includes a 200-bed shelter and nearly 500 units of permanent supportive housing.

How to Help

If you see an unhoused neighbor in need of medical or housing support, you can contact the Santa Ana outreach team directly at (714) 242-3706.

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