Sat. Apr 25th, 2026
Fires OCFA Santa Ana

Santa Ana family escapes early morning residential fire

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 25, 2026

Just after 4:30 this morning, a family in Santa Ana was awakened by a fire in their home. Fortunately, everyone was able to safely exit the residence, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

When firefighters arrived, flames were blowing out of every window.

The OCFA fire crews immediately confirmed everyone was out and quickly knocked down the blaze, preventing it from spreading to the neighboring home.

Essential Fire Safety Tips for Families

A fire can leave as little as two minutes to escape safely. 

  • Smoke Alarms: Install them on every floor, inside every bedroom, and near all sleeping areas. Test them monthly and replace batteries annually or when they chirp.
  • Escape Plan: Identify two ways out of every room and establish a designated meeting place outside. Practice this drill twice a year.
  • In the Moment: If you encounter smoke, “get low and go”—crawl under the smoke where the air is cleaner. Before opening any door, feel it with the back of your hand; if it’s hot, use your second exit.
  • Stay Out: Once you are safely outside, never re-enter for anything or anyone. 

Residential Fire Data for Orange County & Santa Ana

The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) and local agencies handle thousands of fire-related calls annually.

  • Regional Statistics: In 2025, OCFA responded to 2,456 fire incidents across its jurisdiction.
  • Recent Trends: Southern California has faced an intense fire environment, with major wind-driven wildfires early in 2025 destroying over 12,000 structures in the broader region.
  • Current Activity: Recent incidents in April 2026 include a three-alarm garage fire in nearby Stanton that displaced 39 residents and tree fires in Irvine. 

Immediate Steps After a Fire

  1. Wait for Clearance: Do not enter the property until the Santa Ana Fire Department or fire officials explicitly state it is safe.
  2. Contact Support: If you are displaced, contact the American Red Cross of Orange County at 1-800-RED CROSS for food, clothing, and temporary shelter.
  3. Secure the Property: Once allowed, board up windows and doors to prevent theft or further damage from the elements, as this is often a requirement of your insurance policy.
  4. Document Everything: Take photos and videos of all damage for insurance purposes. Do not throw away damaged items until an insurance adjuster has inspected them.
  5. Safety Precautions: Discard all food, medicine, and cosmetics exposed to heat, smoke, or soot. Have utilities (gas, water, electricity) professionally inspected before turning them back on.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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