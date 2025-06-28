Santa Ana Mayor and immigration attorney share crucial guidance amid ICE detentions

As federal immigration enforcement actions continue to raise concerns across Orange County, Santa Ana Mayor Valerie Amezcua is taking proactive steps to inform and protect local residents. In a recent video message, Mayor Amezcua was joined by immigration attorney Denise Cabrera to discuss what individuals should know if approached or stopped by federal immigration agents.

The video, shared on the City of Santa Ana’s official Facebook page, emphasizes the importance of understanding your constitutional rights—especially in moments of uncertainty or fear. Cabrera, a seasoned immigration attorney, outlines practical advice for residents, including the right to remain silent, the right to refuse entry without a warrant, and the importance of not signing documents without legal counsel.

“We want our community to feel empowered, not afraid,” said Mayor Amezcua. “Knowing your rights is the first step in protecting yourself and your family.”

This message comes amid heightened immigration enforcement activity in the region. Mayor Amezcua has been vocal in her opposition to federal raids and has reaffirmed the city’s commitment to the California Values Act, which limits local cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

The City of Santa Ana has created a dedicated Know Your Rights page to provide residents with resources, legal guidance, and multilingual materials. The page includes downloadable cards, videos, and links to community organizations offering support.

Visit the Know Your Rights page here: santa-ana.org/kyr.

Mayor Amezcua also encouraged residents to attend local trainings offered by the Orange County Labor Federation and to reach out to churches and nonprofits for additional support.

“We are stronger when we stand together, informed and united,” she said.

For those who may be impacted or know someone who is, the city urges residents to stay calm, stay informed, and seek legal assistance when needed.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.