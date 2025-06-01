Sat. May 31st, 2025
Santa Ana man arrested for a stabbing in Garden Grove

ByArt Pedroza

May 31, 2025
Santa Ana man arrested for a stabbing in Garden Grove

On Saturday, 5/31/25, at approximately 10:30 a.m., police officers were dispatched to the area of the 11000 block of Walden Circle regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, which had just occurred, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

When the officers arrived on scene, they located one male victim with a several stab wounds to the torso and one to the neck.

The police officers rendered medical aid until OCFA firefighters arrived at the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is currently in stable condition and expected to survive.

The suspect in this matter was located nearby and taken into custody. This incident stemmed from an altercation between the victim and suspect.

  • LOCATION OF OCCURRENCE: 11000 Block of Walden Cir.
  • DATE/TIME OF OCCURRENCE: 5/31/2025 @ approximately 10:30 A.M.
  • PARTIES INVOLVED:
  • Victim: Name Withheld
  • Suspect: Randy Van Bach, 29 years, resident of Santa Ana

The investigation is ongoing and no additional information is available at this time. Anyone with information or any witnesses to this incident are urged to contact Detective Camara at 714-741-5824 or GGPD Dispatch at 714-741-5704.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
