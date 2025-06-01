DUI suspects arrested after fatal motorcycle crash involving jackknifed trailer in Fullerton

On Saturday, May 31, 2025, at approximately 12:00 AM, Fullerton Police officers responded to a traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a recreational trailer near the intersection of N. Euclid St. and W. Bastanchury Rd.

Upon arrival, officers located a 1993 Harley Davidson motorcycle with significant damage and an adult male rider on the ground with serious injuries. Nearby, a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe connected to a 1996 Prowler recreational trailer was found with visible collision damage, stopped in the middle of the roadway west of the intersection. The Fullerton Fire Department arrived on scene and pronounced the male motorcyclist deceased.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the Chevrolet Tahoe and trailer, driven by an adult female, initially traveling eastbound on W. Bastanchury Rd., experienced a mechanical issue and came to a stop in the center median. A second individual, an adult male, attempted to reverse the vehicle, causing the Tahoe and trailer to jack-knife and extend across both westbound lanes. The westbound motorcyclist, traveling from N. Euclid St., then collided with the trailer.

Both the adult female driver and the adult male who attempted to move the vehicle were arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs. It remains unclear whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors in relation to the riders operation of the motorcycle.

The identity of the motorcyclist will be released by the Orange County Coroner’s Office.

Accident Investigators are seeking further information from anyone who might have witnessed either collision.

Any witnesses with information about this fatal traffic collision are encouraged to contact Fullerton Police Traffic Accident Investigator Manes at (714) 738-6815 or jmanes@fullertonpd.org.

Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1(855) TIP-OCCS or can visit their website at occrimestoppers.org.

