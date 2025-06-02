The Irvine Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint on June 6

Irvine, Calif. (June 2, 2025) – The Irvine Police Department (IPD) will conduct a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) and Driver’s License checkpoint as part of the Department’s ongoing commitment to reducing injuries and deaths caused by impaired drivers. The checkpoint will take place on Friday, June 6, from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. in the area of Culver Drive and Main Street.

The checkpoint will be clearly marked, and vehicles will be screened using a pre-set selection process to ensure objectivity. Trained officers will direct drivers suspected of impairment to a secondary area for further evaluation. Most motorists will experience minimal to no delay.

DUI checkpoints are strategically placed in locations based on collision statistics and DUI arrest data. Officers will be screening for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and verifying proper driver licensing.

The Irvine Police Department encourages the public to follow these safety tips to ensure a safe night out:

Always use a designated sober driver—whether it’s a friend, ride-share, taxi, or public transportation.

See someone who appears impaired and about to drive? Take the keys and help arrange a safe ride home.

Report drunk drivers—Call 911.

Hosting a gathering? Offer non-alcoholic drink options and monitor how your guests are getting home.

This checkpoint is made possible through grant funding from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

###

Since its incorporation in 1971, Irvine has become a nationally recognized city, with a population of 310,250 that spans 66 square miles and is recognized as one of America’s safest and most successful master-planned urban communities. Top-rated educational institutions, an enterprising business atmosphere, sound environmental stewardship, and respect for diversity all contribute to Irvine’s enviable quality of life. This family-friendly city features more than 16,000 acres of parks, sports fields and dedicated open space and is the home of Great Park. For more information, please visit cityofirvine.org.

Getting arrested or cited at a DUI checkpoint in Irvine, CA, for DUI or invalid driver’s license charges can lead to significant penalties. Here’s a breakdown of what you might face:

DUI Charges (California Vehicle Code 23152 VC)

In California, a DUI checkpoint operates legally under strict guidelines, including advance public notice and a neutral method for stopping vehicles. If officers suspect impairment, they can conduct further investigation, including field sobriety tests and chemical tests (breath or blood).

Penalties for DUI in Irvine (and generally throughout California) depend on various factors, including prior DUI convictions, your Blood Alcohol Content (BAC), and whether there was an injury or death.

First DUI Offense (Misdemeanor):

Jail Time: Up to six months in county jail (though often reduced or replaced with probation, and sometimes as little as a day or two with legal representation).

Up to six months in county jail (though often reduced or replaced with probation, and sometimes as little as a day or two with legal representation). Fines: $390 to $1,000, plus significant penalty assessments and court fees, which can easily exceed $2,000.

$390 to $1,000, plus significant penalty assessments and court fees, which can easily exceed $2,000. License Suspension: Typically a 4-month suspension, but can be up to 6 months. You may be eligible for a restricted license after 30 days, or you might be able to drive with an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) for up to six months.

Typically a 4-month suspension, but can be up to 6 months. You may be eligible for a restricted license after 30 days, or you might be able to drive with an Ignition Interlock Device (IID) for up to six months. DUI School: Mandatory completion of a DUI education program (3, 6, or 9 months).

Mandatory completion of a DUI education program (3, 6, or 9 months). Probation: Three to five years of summary probation.

Three to five years of summary probation. SR-22: Requirement to obtain SR-22 proof of insurance.

Second DUI Offense (within 10 years):

Jail Time: 96 hours to one year in county jail (mandatory minimums).

96 hours to one year in county jail (mandatory minimums). Fines: $390 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments.

$390 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments. License Suspension: Up to two years. Restricted license may be available after 90 days.

Up to two years. Restricted license may be available after 90 days. DUI School: 18-month or 30-month DUI education program.

18-month or 30-month DUI education program. IID: Mandatory installation of an IID for one year.

Third DUI Offense (within 10 years):

Jail Time: 120 days to one year in county jail (mandatory minimums).

120 days to one year in county jail (mandatory minimums). Fines: $390 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments.

$390 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments. License Suspension: Up to three years. Restricted license may be available after six months.

Up to three years. Restricted license may be available after six months. DUI School: 30-month DUI education program.

30-month DUI education program. IID: Mandatory installation of an IID for two years.

DUI Causing Injury (Felony):

Jail/Prison: Ranges from 16 months to 16 years in state prison, depending on the severity of injuries and prior convictions.

Ranges from 16 months to 16 years in state prison, depending on the severity of injuries and prior convictions. Fines: $390 to $5,000, plus penalty assessments.

$390 to $5,000, plus penalty assessments. License Suspension/Revocation: Up to five years.

Up to five years. DUI School: 18-month or 30-month DUI education program.

18-month or 30-month DUI education program. Restitution: Required to pay restitution to injured parties.

Invalid Driver’s License Charges

There are generally two main categories for invalid driver’s license charges:

1. Driving Without a Valid License (California Vehicle Code 12500 VC)

This applies if you:

Never obtained a driver’s license.

Failed to renew an expired license.

Did not obtain a California license within 10 days of becoming a resident.

Penalties:

“Wobbler” Offense: Can be charged as either an infraction or a misdemeanor . Infraction: Up to a $250 fine. Often, if you can show proof of obtaining a valid license before your court date, the charge may be dismissed or reduced. Misdemeanor: Up to six months in county jail and a fine of up to $1,000.

Can be charged as either an or a . Vehicle Impoundment: If you have prior convictions for driving without a license or other driving offenses, your vehicle could be impounded for up to 30 days.

If you have prior convictions for driving without a license or other driving offenses, your vehicle could be impounded for up to 30 days. No DMV Points: Driving without a license generally does not carry points against your DMV record, unlike driving on a suspended license.

2. Driving on a Suspended or Revoked License (California Vehicle Code 14601 VC series)

This is considered a more serious offense than driving without ever having a license, as it implies you were aware of your license status. To be convicted, the prosecution must prove you knew your license was suspended or revoked.

The penalties vary depending on the specific Vehicle Code section violated and the reason for the suspension (e.g., reckless driving, DUI, chemical test failure/refusal).

General Penalties for a First Offense (VC 14601, 14601.1, 14601.5):

Jail Time: Minimum of 5 days up to 6 months in county jail.

Minimum of 5 days up to 6 months in county jail. Fines: $300 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments.

$300 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments. DMV Points: Two points against your driving record.

Two points against your driving record. Vehicle Impoundment: Possible impoundment for up to 180 days.

Penalties for Driving on a Suspended License due to DUI (VC 14601.2):

Jail Time: Minimum of 10 days up to 6 months in county jail.

Minimum of 10 days up to 6 months in county jail. Fines: $300 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments.

$300 to $1,000, plus penalty assessments. IID: Mandatory installation of an Ignition Interlock Device.

Increased Penalties for Subsequent Offenses (within 5 years):

Jail Time: Minimum of 10 days up to 12 months in county jail.

Minimum of 10 days up to 12 months in county jail. Fines: $500 to $2,000, plus penalty assessments.

$500 to $2,000, plus penalty assessments. IID: Could be required for up to 3 years.

Could be required for up to 3 years. Vehicle Impoundment: Possible impoundment for up to 12 months.

Important Considerations:

DMV Hearing: If you are arrested for DUI, you have only 10 days from the date of arrest to request a DMV administrative per se (APS) hearing to challenge the automatic suspension of your license.

If you are arrested for DUI, you have only from the date of arrest to request a DMV administrative per se (APS) hearing to challenge the automatic suspension of your license. Legal Representation: Both DUI and invalid license charges can have serious and long-lasting consequences, including jail time, significant fines, increased insurance premiums, and a criminal record. It is highly advisable to consult with a qualified criminal defense attorney specializing in DUI and traffic offenses in Irvine, CA. An attorney can help navigate the legal process, identify potential defenses, and work towards the best possible outcome for your specific situation.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.