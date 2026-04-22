Wed. Apr 22nd, 2026
Accidents Buena Park Orange County Public Safety Traffic

Pedestrian fatally struck by a vehicle in north Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 22, 2026

On April 22, 2026, at 5:44 a.m., police officers responded to the area of Malvern Avenue, west of Dale Street, regarding a reported traffic collision involving a pickup truck and an adult male pedestrian, according to the Buena Park Police Department.

Upon arrival, the officers located the male lying in the roadway, unresponsive.

Orange County Fire Authority personnel arrived shortly thereafter and transported the individual to University of California Irvine Medical Center.

The adult later passed due to the injuries sustained from the collision.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and is cooperating with our traffic investigators.The cause of the collision remains under active review.

The Buena Park Police Department is seeking information regarding this collision.

If anyone witnessed this collision or has information about it, please contact our Traffic Bureau.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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