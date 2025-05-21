Orange County Career Fair set for May 22 in Tustin

TUSTIN, Calif. (May 15, 2025) – The County of Orange, in partnership with Second District Supervisor Vicente Sarmiento, will host a Career Fair in Tustin for job seekers and employers on Thursday, May 22, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Registration, admission, and parking are free.

“This Career Fair is critically important to supporting economic opportunity for our hard-working residents and families,” said the Second District Supervisor of the Orange County Board of Supervisors. “Events such as these serve our entire community by providing an important connection between those seeking new or better job opportunities and employers seeking to meet their evolving workforce needs, in this challenging job market.”

Job seekers are highly encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes as they interact with prospective employers, interview for open positions, and potentially be hired on the spot. Participating employers will include in-demand employment sector companies ranging from service industries to high-level corporate and technical organizations.

To help participants prepare for the Career Fair, the Orange County Workforce Solutions centers are offering free workshops including resume writing and interview techniques. For a full list of online and in-person workshops available, visit ocworkforcesolutions.com/workshops.

For questions or more information, email info@ocworkforcesolutions.com or call (866) 500-6587. Details will also be posted as they emerge on OC Workforce & Economic Development Division’s social media pages at facebook.com/orangecountyworkforce, @ocworkforce on Instagram, and linkedin.com/company/ocworkforce.

