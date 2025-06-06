Fri. Jun 6th, 2025
O.C. woman charged with abusing two sisters over the course of 14 years

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 6, 2025
Maria Marquez, a 45-year-old woman, was charged on Tuesday with m*lesting two female sisters over a span of 14 years in Anaheim.

Marquez is facing two felony counts of l*wd acts with a minor younger than 14.

Marquez did not enter a plea at her arraignment on Tuesday at the jail courtroom in Santa Ana. The hearing was reset for June 24 at the North Justice Center in Fullerton.

Marquez was accused of m*lesting one of the girls way back in March of 2008 and the other girl in June of 2022, according to the criminal complaint that was filed by the prosecutor.

The cases came to light when one of the alleged victims, who is still a child, discussed her s*xual abuse with her older sister, who is now 20. Her older sisten then accused the defendant of doing the same things to her when she was a child, according to the Anaheim Police Department.

The two accusers came forward to the Anaheim Police on Saturday.

In Anaheim, California, a person charged with two felony counts of l*wd acts with a minor under the age of 14 under California Penal Code § 288(a) faces serious legal consequences. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties:

Base Penalties (PC § 288(a))

If the acts were committed without force or duress, the penalties include:

  • 3, 6, or 8 years in California state prison per count
  • fine of up to $10,000
  • Mandatory s*x offender registration (Tier II for 20 years for a first offense; Tier III for life if there are prior convictions)

Aggravated Circumstances (PC § 288(b)(1))

If the acts involved force, violence, duress, menace, or fear, the penalties increase to:

  • 5, 8, or 10 years in state prison per count
  • Tier III s*x offender registration for life 

Additional Considerations

  • If the defendant inflicted bodily harm, or if the case qualifies under California’s “One Strike” law, the sentence could be 25 years to life.
  • If convicted on multiple counts, sentences may be served consecutively, significantly increasing total prison time.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
