OC Rescue Mission appeals for canned food amid homelessness crisis

Orange County, Calif. (June 5, 2025) – Orange County Rescue Mission (OCRM) is urgently seeking donations of canned and packaged food to support the rising number of homeless individuals and families relying its transitional living communities and food box distribution for low-income families and individuals. The call for donations comes in response to increased demand following Governor Gavin Newsom’s recent proposal to ban encampments and expand shelter access across California.

As shelters prepare for a potential increase in occupancy, OCRM’s canned and packaged food inventory is critically low. The organization depends on these donations to serve daily meals at its Village of Hope campus and other facilities, and to distribute food boxes to families throughout Orange County who experience food insecurity.

According to the 2024 Point-in-Time Count, homelessness in Orange County has surged by 28% since 2022, including significant increases among seniors, veterans, and families with children.

“With more people expected to turn to shelters and transitional living communities like OCRM in the coming months, we must be ready,” says Bryan Crain, president of Orange County Rescue Mission. “Canned and packaged foods are a lifeline for our residents. Every donation helps us provide nourishment, stability, and dignity to those working to rebuild their lives.”

The Rescue Mission is urgently requesting donations of the following canned and packaged food to sustain its programs throughout 2025:

Canned Food Items:

Tuna

Meat

Fruit

Vegetables

Spaghetti or marinara sauce

Beans

Soup

Packaged Items:

Peanut butter

Rice

Cereal

Snack bars

Pasta

Instant noodles

Community members who are able to donate are encouraged to contribute any of the above items.

Donations may be dropped off at Orange County Rescue Mission’s Village of Hope, located at 1 Hope Drive in Tustin, California, 92782. Donations can also be ordered online and delivered to Village of Hope. The donation warehouse is open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, please visit https://www.rescuemission.org/items/ and for any questions, please email info@rescuemission.org.

About Orange County Rescue Mission

Orange County Rescue Mission’s goal is to minister the love of Jesus Christ to the Least, the Last, and the Lost of our community through the provision of assistance in the areas of guidance, counseling, education, job training, shelter, food, clothing, health care and independent living communities.

The Rescue Mission was formed as a faith-based organization in 1963. Since that time, the Rescue Mission has shared hope through Jesus Christ to those without hope in Orange County. Our programs are designed to give comprehensive services that move homeless men, women, veterans, and children to self-sufficiency. Its programs and dedication to going above and beyond have earned the organization numerous recognitions including Charity Navigator’s highest rating of 4 stars.

To make a donation or inquire about volunteer opportunities with Orange County Rescue Mission, please contact (714) 247-4300 or visit https://www.rescuemission.org/.

