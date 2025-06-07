DOJ slams Santa Ana’s ICE notification proposal as dangerous, illegal, and a threat to public safety

Santa Ana, CA — June 7, 2025 – In a strongly worded letter dated June 6, 2025, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California issued a stern warning to the City of Santa Ana regarding a proposed policy that would require public notification of federal immigration enforcement operations. The letter, authored by U.S. Attorney Ejlal A. Essaelyi, outlines grave concerns about the measure’s potential to endanger public safety, obstruct federal investigations, and expose city employees to criminal liability.

A Threat to Public Safety and Law Enforcement

The proposed ordinance would mandate that the city publicly disclose upcoming operations by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). According to the DOJ, such a policy would severely compromise the effectiveness of ICE operations, which often target individuals involved in serious crimes such as child exploitation, gang activity, fentanyl trafficking, and human smuggling.

“Broadcasting information about ICE operations gives offenders the opportunity to destroy evidence, arm themselves, and retaliate against officers and the public,” the letter states. “Frustrating the enforcement of federal immigration laws is a dangerous and short-sighted tradeoff.”

Protecting the Most Vulnerable

The DOJ emphasized that ICE’s work extends far beyond immigration enforcement. The agency plays a critical role in dismantling child sex trafficking rings, intercepting deadly narcotics, and rescuing victims of human trafficking. Publicizing these operations, the letter warns, could allow predators and traffickers to evade capture, destroy evidence, and prolong the suffering of victims.

Legal Consequences for Obstruction

The letter also raises serious legal concerns, citing federal statutes such as 18 U.S.C. § 1505, which prohibits obstruction of federal investigations. The DOJ cautioned that city employees who comply with the proposed policy could face criminal prosecution.

“My office will not hesitate to prosecute those who impede federal investigations to the full extent permitted by law,” Essaelyi wrote.

Operational Risks and Officer Safety

The DOJ further warned that the policy could lead to dangerous misunderstandings between law enforcement agencies. If ICE agents operating in plain clothes and unmarked vehicles are mistaken for suspicious individuals, it could result in armed confrontations—putting both officers and civilians at risk.

Moreover, the policy could discourage ICE from providing courtesy notifications to local law enforcement, undermining coordination and increasing the risk of “blue-on-blue” incidents.

A Call to Reject the Measure

In closing, U.S. Attorney Essaelyi urged the Santa Ana City Council to reject the proposed ordinance, stating unequivocally that it would do more harm than good.

“There is no reason to risk officer safety (and the safety of the surrounding community) so the city council can try to shield those unlawfully in the United States,” the letter concludes.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.