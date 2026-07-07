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O.C. comprehensive pop-up resource fair to support vulnerable residents on July 8

ByArt Pedroza

Jul 7, 2026

The County of Orange Office of Care Coordination is bringing its critical pop-up event back to the community with the upcoming Same-Day Solutions Fair: Path to Progress. This comprehensive resource hub is designed to offer real-time, actionable support to individuals experiencing homelessness or those at risk of housing instability.

Event Details

Core Services and Actionable Solutions

The event is organized into six specific operational pillars to streamline how attendees find assistance:

  • Apply: On-site representatives from agencies like the OC Social Services Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs will help attendees apply directly for crucial public assistance benefits. These include CalFresh, Medi-Cal, General Relief, CalWORKs, and dedicated veteran benefit services.
  • Link: Attendees can access treatment navigation, regional care coordination, legal resources, and specialized re-entry services. Key participating partners providing these links include the OC Health Care Agency, VOALA, Public Law Center, and Project Kinship.
  • Referral: Community-based programs, mental health services, and enhanced care management will be available. Navigators from 2-1-1 Orange County, Koinonia Family Services, and Thrive Together OC will be present to manage these direct care referrals.
  • Access: Immediate aid pathways will be open for emergency shelter placement, housing navigation, workforce development services, and immigration assistance. Organizations supporting this section include the Office of Care Coordination, OC Workforce Solutions, HIRE, and World Relief Social.
  • Receive: Attendees can access immediate tangible goods and personal care, including free haircuts, wound care, personal hygiene supplies, and low-cost cellphone services. These services are provided through grassroots support from the Orange Elks Lodge, Mobility United, Revival Hair Outreach, and Wound Walk.
  • Resolve: One of the most impactful elements of the fair is the inclusion of a pop-up Homeless Court program. Representatives from the OC Public Defender and the OC District Attorney will be present on-site, allowing individuals to resolve outstanding warrants and consult directly with defense attorneys to eliminate legal barriers to housing and employment.

Instead of simply handing out informational brochures, the fair focuses on immediate fulfillment, allowing attendees to walk away with verified services, legal resolutions, and essential supplies on the exact same day.

Community Impact

Past iterations of the Same-Day Solutions Fair have successfully connected hundreds of vulnerable residents directly with county agencies and non-profit vendors. By co-locating legal assistance, medical care, and food benefits under one roof, the initiative drastically reduces the bureaucratic transit time that often stalls an individual’s transition into permanent housing. Recent data from the region’s Point In Time Count highlights that coordinated outreach efforts like these have successfully contributed to measurable reductions in unsheltered homelessness across Orange County.

If you or someone you know in the Orange County area is in need of housing, legal, or personal care support, please plan to attend this free public resource event.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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