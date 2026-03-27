O.C. beach shut down when a Great White shark targeted a surfer

On Thursday at 1:15 p.m., Newport Beach Fire Department Lifeguards confirmed the sighting of an approximately 8-foot great white shark circling a surfer off 35th Street in West Newport.

The following precautions were immediately put in effect:

Water cleared one mile east and west of the last known location; minimum 4-hour closure with active monitoring by tower and patrol lifeguards

NBPD notified; HB-1 helicopter fly-over requested

OCSD notified; surveillance vessel requested and NBLG Sea Watch rescue vessel deployed

Neighboring lifeguard agencies notified

Beach closure and shark-sighted signs posted

Shark sightings are rare along our coastline. When observed, these animals are typically transiting through the area. Out of an abundance of caution, the public was asked avoid the water in this vicinity until the all-clear was issued.

As of this morning, the water has been reopened, but officials are continuing to monitor the area. After an initial closure that was extended “until further notice” on Thursday night, Newport Beach was cleared to reopen to the public at 5:45 PM yesterday.

Although the “all-clear” was issued for the reopening, the Newport Beach Fire Department and local authorities are maintaining active monitoring through today to ensure the shark has moved out of the area.

In the last ten years (2016–2026), there have been three notable shark incidents involving physical contact with humans in Orange County. All victims survived.

Recorded Shark Incidents (2016–2026)

San Clemente (May 2024): A surfer at T Street Beach was knocked off his board by a 4-to-6-foot juvenile Great White shark . The shark bit the nose of the surfboard, leaving a mark nearly a foot in diameter, but did not injure the surfer.

(May 2024): A surfer at T Street Beach was knocked off his board by a 4-to-6-foot juvenile . The shark bit the nose of the surfboard, leaving a mark nearly a foot in diameter, but did not injure the surfer. San Onofre State Beach (April 2017) : A female swimmer was bitten on the leg and pulled underwater by a 10-to-12-foot shark. She sustained significant injuries to her right leg but was rescued and survived.

(April 2017) A female swimmer was bitten on the leg and pulled underwater by a 10-to-12-foot shark. She sustained significant injuries to her right leg but was rescued and survived. Corona Del Mar State Beach (May 2016): A woman training for a triathlon was bitten while swimming approximately 150 yards offshore. She suffered large bite wounds to her upper torso and shoulder but survived after surgery.

Summary of Risk & History

Fatalities: There have been no fatal shark attacks in Orange County in the last 60+ years. The only recorded fatality in the county’s history occurred in 1962.

There have been in Orange County in the last 60+ years. The only recorded fatality in the county’s history occurred in 1962. Encounters vs. Attacks: Many reported “attacks” in local news are actually “encounters” where a shark bumps a board or shows aggression (like the incident yesterday in Newport) without causing physical harm to the person.

Many reported “attacks” in local news are actually “encounters” where a shark bumps a board or shows aggression (like the incident yesterday in Newport) without causing physical harm to the person. Context: Experts note that while sightings of juvenile Great Whites are increasing in “nurseries” like Huntington Beach and Dana Point, these sharks are typically not aggressive toward humans.

Shark Monitoring & Real-Time Alerts

The Shark Lab at CSU Long Beach: The leading research authority on Southern California’s white shark “nurseries.” They provide educational data and track tagged sharks via acoustic receivers along the OC coast. CSULB Shark Lab Website

The leading research authority on Southern California’s white shark “nurseries.” They provide educational data and track tagged sharks via acoustic receivers along the OC coast. CSULB Shark Lab Website SharkWise: A dedicated safety and education program that uses research data to provide beachgoers with “best practices” for sharing the water with juvenile white sharks. SharkWise Safety Info

A dedicated safety and education program that uses research data to provide beachgoers with “best practices” for sharing the water with juvenile white sharks. SharkWise Safety Info Atlantic White Shark Conservancy (Sharktivity App): While primarily East Coast-based, this app is the most widely used crowdsourced reporting tool where users and officials log sightings in Southern California. Sharktivity App Info

While primarily East Coast-based, this app is the most widely used crowdsourced reporting tool where users and officials log sightings in Southern California. Sharktivity App Info Global Shark Tracker (OCEARCH): Tracks larger, satellite-tagged sharks. While juvenile sharks in OC are often too small for these tags, “sub-adults” passing through the region occasionally appear on their map. OCEARCH Tracker

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