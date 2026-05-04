North O.C. DUI suspect arrested wrecking vehicle and running from the police

On 05/02/26 around 10 p.m., a police officer attempted to stop a vehicle, at Kraemer and Chapman but the driver decided to run, according to the Placentia Police Department.

The suspect didn’t get too far because his car hit a curb, two center medians, a traffic light, and a light pole. The driver then ran from the officer and fled into a nearby apartment complex.

The Anaheim Police Department’s Angel (helicopter) assisted with the perimeter search and located the suspect hiding in a patio.

The suspect was then taken into custody. After further investigation, he was determined to be 2.5 times the legal drinking limit and it was his second DUI.

The Placentia Police remind everyone that driving impaired is dangerous and can result in serious legal consequences as well as the potential of causing injury or death.

Designate a sober driver

Use a Rideshare service

Call a friend or family member

If you see someone driving dangerously-Call 9-1-1.

Based on the details provided by the Placentia Police Department regarding the incident on May 2, 2026, the suspect could face several serious charges under California law. Because the driver attempted to flee from a police officer, caused property damage, and was significantly over the legal limit on a second offense, prosecutors will likely pursue multiple charges with enhanced penalties.

Likely Criminal Charges Faced by the Suspect

Felony Reckless Evading (Vehicle Code § 2800.2 VC) : Since the driver led police on a pursuit and drove with “willful or wanton disregard” for safety—as evidenced by hitting a traffic light, a light pole, and medians—this can be charged as a felony. A conviction can result in 16 months to 3 years in state prison.

: Since the driver led police on a pursuit and drove with “willful or wanton disregard” for safety—as evidenced by hitting a traffic light, a light pole, and medians—this can be charged as a felony. A conviction can result in in state prison. Second-Offense DUI (Vehicle Code § 23152) : As this is the subject’s second DUI within 10 years, they face mandatory jail time and significantly higher fines.

: As this is the subject’s second DUI within 10 years, they face mandatory jail time and significantly higher fines. Misdemeanor Hit and Run (Vehicle Code § 20002) : Because the driver struck property (a traffic light, pole, etc.) and then fled on foot into an apartment complex without stopping to notify the owner or leave a note, they can be charged with a misdemeanor hit and run.

: Because the driver struck property (a traffic light, pole, etc.) and then fled on foot into an apartment complex without stopping to notify the owner or leave a note, they can be charged with a misdemeanor hit and run. Resisting or Obstructing an Officer (Penal Code § 148): Running from the officer on foot and hiding in a patio area typically results in an additional charge for resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Aggravating Factors & Enhanced Penalties

The specific circumstances of this arrest trigger several enhancements that increase the severity of the sentence:

Extremely High BAC : A blood alcohol level of 0.20% (2.5 times the 0.08% legal limit) is considered an aggravating factor in California. This can lead to longer mandatory DUI education programs (likely 18 to 30 months ) and increased jail time.

: A blood alcohol level of (2.5 times the 0.08% legal limit) is considered an aggravating factor in California. This can lead to longer mandatory DUI education programs (likely ) and increased jail time. Second DUI Penalties : Jail Time : A minimum of 96 hours to 1 year in county jail. Probation : Typically 3 to 5 years of summary or formal probation. License Suspension : A mandatory suspension of up to 2 years . Ignition Interlock Device (IID) : Mandatory installation of an IID for at least 1 year once driving privileges are partially restored.

: Property Restitution: The suspect will likely be ordered to pay full restitution to the city of Placentia or the relevant utility for the destruction of the traffic light, light pole, and medians.

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