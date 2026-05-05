Garden Grove man arrested after shooting a family member

On Monday, 5/4/2026, at 3:54 p.m., police officers responded to the 12100 block of Flagstone Ave. regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

The officers received information that a shooting had just occurred and both the suspect and victim were outside.

As the officers arrived, they located two males outside the residence.

The victim, Jeff Fulgham, a 48-year-old resident of Garden Grvoe, was found with a gunshot wound to his upper torso. GGPD officers coordinated with Orange County Fire Authority to get the victim immediate medical attention.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, Dale Shroyer, a 56-year-old Garden Grove resident. was detained without incident and was later placed under arrest.

What led to the shooting is still under investigation.

From the initial investigation, it appears this incident is isolated amongst the family members involved and there is no threat to public safety.

The GGPD is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Heine at 714-741-5422.

Potential Charges and Penalties Faced by the Suspect

While the investigation is ongoing, suspects in similar shootings in California typically face the following:

Assault with a Firearm (PC 245(a)(2)): This is often a “wobbler” but is almost always charged as a felony when a shooting occurs. Ordinary Firearm: 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison and a fine up to $10,000. Semiautomatic Firearm: 3, 6, or 9 years in state prison. Assault Weapon/Machine Gun: 4, 8, or 12 years in state prison.

This is often a “wobbler” but is almost always charged as a felony when a shooting occurs. Attempted Murder (PC 664/187): Because the victim, Jeff Fulgham, was found in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, prosecutors may charge the suspect with attempted murder. Premeditated Attempted Murder: Can carry a sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Because the victim, Jeff Fulgham, was found in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the upper torso, prosecutors may charge the suspect with attempted murder. Sentencing Enhancements: California law often adds mandatory consecutive prison time for the “personal use” of a firearm in a felony (PC 12022.5), which can add 3, 4, or 10 years to the base sentence.

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