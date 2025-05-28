Massive drug seizure in O.C., Riverside leads to arrest

Over the past month, members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department North Gang Enforcement Team (NGET) have been conducting an investigation into a subject suspected of narcotics trafficking throughout Southern California.

During the course of the investigation, multiple residences and a storage unit linked to the subject were identified.

On May 14, NGET, supported by the South Gang Enforcement Team (SGET) and the Tactical Apprehension Team (TAT), executed a coordinated, multi-location search warrant across sites in Orange and Riverside Counties. The majority of the narcotics were recovered from locations within Orange County.

The seized items include 55 pounds of suspected fentanyl powder, 16.5 pounds of suspected methamphetamine, 2 pounds of suspected heroin and 1 firearm.

Estimating the street value of seized drugs is complex, as prices fluctuate based on purity, regional demand, and wholesale vs. retail levels. However, based on available information:

Estimated Street Value:

Fentanyl (55 pounds): Fentanyl powder street value can vary significantly. Some reports indicate values around $610,000 for 11.5 kilograms (approx. 25 pounds) of fentanyl powder. Extrapolating, 55 pounds could potentially be in the range of $1.3 million to several million dollars . The exact value depends on if it’s considered wholesale or cut for individual sales.

Methamphetamine (16.5 pounds): Methamphetamine prices can range from $2,500 to $22,000 per pound. For 16.5 pounds, this could range from $41,250 to $363,000 . Given the quantity, it's likely a wholesale or mid-level value.

Methamphetamine prices can range from $2,500 to $22,000 per pound. For 16.5 pounds, this could range from . Given the quantity, it’s likely a wholesale or mid-level value. Heroin (2 pounds): Heroin can range from $4,000 to $12,000 per pound. For 2 pounds, this could be $8,000 to $24,000.

Therefore, the total estimated street value of these drugs could be well over $1.3 million, potentially reaching several million dollars depending on how the drugs were intended to be sold.

Penalties the Suspects Now Face in California:

The penalties for drug trafficking and firearm possession in California are severe, especially with large quantities like these. The suspects could face a combination of state and potentially federal charges due to the significant amounts involved.

Here’s a breakdown of potential penalties, assuming charges for possession with intent to sell, transportation, or trafficking:

Fentanyl (Health and Safety Code 11351 HS & 11352 HS, and related enhancements):

Felony Charges: Possession for sale (HS 11351) is a felony, carrying 2, 3, or 4 years in prison. Trafficking (HS 11352) carries 3, 4, or 5 years. If transported across more than two counties, it can increase to 3, 6, or 9 years.

Possession for sale (HS 11351) is a felony, carrying 2, 3, or 4 years in prison. Trafficking (HS 11352) carries 3, 4, or 5 years. If transported across more than two counties, it can increase to 3, 6, or 9 years. Quantity Enhancements: For quantities over 1 kg of fentanyl, an additional 3 years is added to the sentence. For quantities exceeding 80 kg (which 55 pounds is roughly equivalent to 25 kg), an additional 25 years can be added. This means the suspects could face very substantial additional prison time due to the large amount of fentanyl.

For quantities over 1 kg of fentanyl, an additional 3 years is added to the sentence. For quantities exceeding 80 kg (which 55 pounds is roughly equivalent to 25 kg), an additional 25 years can be added. This means the suspects could face very substantial additional prison time due to the large amount of fentanyl. Fines: Significant fines can be imposed, including up to $1 million for quantities over 1 kg and up to $8 million for quantities exceeding 10 kg.

Methamphetamine (Health and Safety Code 11378 HS & 11379 HS):

Felony Charges: Possession for sale of methamphetamine (HS 11378) carries up to 3 years in state prison. Sale, transportation, etc. (HS 11379) can lead to up to 4 years.

Possession for sale of methamphetamine (HS 11378) carries up to 3 years in state prison. Sale, transportation, etc. (HS 11379) can lead to up to 4 years. Quantity Enhancements: Possession of more than one kilogram of methamphetamine can lead to an additional 3 to 15 years in prison.

Heroin (Health and Safety Code 11351 HS & 11352 HS):

Felony Charges: Possession for sale of heroin (HS 11351) is a felony, with penalties of 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison. Sale or transportation (HS 11352) carries 3, 4, or 5 years, and up to 9 years if transported across two or more county lines.

Possession for sale of heroin (HS 11351) is a felony, with penalties of 2, 3, or 4 years in state prison. Sale or transportation (HS 11352) carries 3, 4, or 5 years, and up to 9 years if transported across two or more county lines. Quantity Enhancements: For selling or transporting 1 kg or more of heroin, an additional 3-25 years in prison can be imposed, and fines up to $8 million.

Firearm Possession (Health and Safety Code 11370.1 HS & Penal Code 12022 PC):

Possession of Controlled Substance While Armed (HS 11370.1): This is a felony, punishable by 2, 3, or 4 years in California state prison, and a fine up to $10,000. This charge applies if a readily accessible, operable firearm is present while possessing the drugs. This charge also makes them ineligible for drug diversion programs.

This is a felony, punishable by 2, 3, or 4 years in California state prison, and a fine up to $10,000. This charge applies if a readily accessible, operable firearm is present while possessing the drugs. This charge also makes them ineligible for drug diversion programs. Sentencing Enhancement (PC 12022): If a firearm is possessed during the commission of a felony, additional prison time (typically 1 to 5 years) can be added to the sentence for the drug offense.

Other Considerations:

Conspiracy Charges: If there is evidence of an agreement to traffic drugs, conspiracy charges could also be filed, with penalties mirroring the underlying trafficking offense.

If there is evidence of an agreement to traffic drugs, conspiracy charges could also be filed, with penalties mirroring the underlying trafficking offense. Federal Charges: Due to the large quantities of drugs seized, particularly fentanyl, these cases can often escalate to federal charges. Federal penalties for drug trafficking and firearm possession are often significantly harsher than state penalties, with mandatory minimum sentences and no parole in the federal system (requiring 85% of the sentence to be served).

Due to the large quantities of drugs seized, particularly fentanyl, these cases can often escalate to federal charges. Federal penalties for drug trafficking and firearm possession are often significantly harsher than state penalties, with mandatory minimum sentences and no parole in the federal system (requiring 85% of the sentence to be served). Prior Convictions: Any prior felony convictions could further increase the penalties under California’s “Three Strikes” law.

In summary, the suspects are likely facing multiple felony charges related to drug trafficking and firearm possession, carrying potential prison sentences ranging from several years to decades, and substantial fines. The presence of a firearm significantly enhances the severity of the charges and eliminates eligibility for many rehabilitation programs.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.