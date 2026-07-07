Man jailed for attempted kidnapping and sexual battery on OC trail

Deputies with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Detail apprehended Kevin David Donis-Arevalo, 30, of Laguna Hills, after a female victim reported being grabbed from behind, pulled, and inappropriately touched. The suspect was tracked down, positively identified by the victim, and booked into the Orange County Jail. Authorities are actively seeking any additional information from the public to ensure a thorough investigation.

Understanding the Criminal Charges

In California, the actions described in the police report trigger severe criminal allegations. The suspect faces two primary felony charges:

PC 243.4(a) – Sexual Battery: This charge applies when an individual touches an intimate part of another person against their will while that person is unlawfully restrained. If convicted of this felony, an offender faces two to four years in state prison and mandatory, lifelong sex offender registration.

This charge applies when an individual touches an intimate part of another person against their will while that person is unlawfully restrained. If convicted of this felony, an offender faces two to four years in state prison and mandatory, lifelong sex offender registration. PC 207(a) – Kidnapping: This charge is filed when someone uses force or fear to steal, take, hold, detain, or arrest another person and move them a substantial distance. Under California law, simple kidnapping is a violent felony punishable by three, five, or eight years in state prison.

Because these two charges involve the combination of unlawful physical restraint (kidnapping) to perpetrate a sex offense, a prosecutor may invoke severe sentencing enhancements under California’s aggressive penal guidelines.

Safety Tips for Trail Users

While Aliso Viejo is ranked among the top safest cities in California, isolated segments of wilderness paths like the Aliso Creek Trail can be targeted by opportunistic predators. Protect yourself on outdoor excursions by implementing these safety habits:

Ditch the Headphones: Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones, as blocking your hearing prevents you from detecting approaching footsteps or bicycles behind you.

Avoid wearing earbuds or headphones, as blocking your hearing prevents you from detecting approaching footsteps or bicycles behind you. Travel in Groups: Predators look for isolated individuals; hiking, running, or cycling with at least one companion dramatically decreases your risk of being targeted.

Predators look for isolated individuals; hiking, running, or cycling with at least one companion dramatically decreases your risk of being targeted. Stay in Well-Traveled Zones: Stick strictly to the main, paved paths during peak sunlight hours and completely avoid isolated dirt side-trails or brush-heavy corridors.

Stick strictly to the main, paved paths during peak sunlight hours and completely avoid isolated dirt side-trails or brush-heavy corridors. Carry Personal Protection: Keep defensive tools like pepper spray, a high-decibel personal alarm, or a tactical whistle easily accessible in your hand rather than buried inside a backpack.

Keep defensive tools like pepper spray, a high-decibel personal alarm, or a tactical whistle easily accessible in your hand rather than buried inside a backpack. Maintain Spatial Awareness: Periodically look behind you and scan your environment to ensure nobody is shadowing your movements.

Context and Similar Southern California Offenses

Trailside ambushes are deeply disruptive to local communities, and local data reveals that Orange County law enforcement treats these predatory patterns with extreme urgency. Historically, the Aliso Creek Trail itself has been the site of similar investigations. For instance, a high-profile multi-agency investigation led by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department previously resulted in the arrest of a cargo pilot accused of a series of ambush-style rapes and kidnappings along that exact same trail loop.

When kidnapping is paired with sexual violence, California courts regularly hand down severe sentences to maximize public safety. Recently in nearby Huntington Beach, a defendant convicted of kidnapping to commit a sex offense was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. Similarly, in a case finalized by the California 2nd District Court of Appeal, a man received a life sentence without the possibility of parole after an ambush attack that combined physical abduction with sexual assault.

How to Provide Information

Investigators are concerned there could be other victims or witnesses who have not yet come forward. If you have had any suspicious encounters with Kevin David Donis-arevalo, or if you witnessed the incident on the trail, please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department immediately at (714) 647-7000.

If you prefer to remain completely anonymous, you can submit tips directly to OC Crime Stoppers by calling 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or by visiting their official portal at ocsheriff.gov/occrimestoppers.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related