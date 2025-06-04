Man arrested after racist assault on a woman an an O.C. business is caught on video

The O.C. Sheriff’s Lake Forest Police Services posted today on social media that they are aware of a video posted recently on social media of a man causing a disturbance, using racially charged slurs, and allegedly assaulting an employee at a local business. You can see the video below:

The Lake Forest Police Services also stated that they “understand and share the community’s concern about the man’s behavior.”

The Lake Forest Police Services received a call about a man yelling at a business near Ridge Route and Lake Forest drives at 6:47 p.m. on Friday, May 30.

With the information provided to dispatch, the call was assigned as a low-priority call. The deputies responded to the call and arrived at the business in less than 30 minutes.

After speaking with one of the reporting parties, they took a report and forwarded it to their investigators.

A deputy was able to identify the suspect from previous contact, and today, at approximately 2:30 p.m., deputies arrested 54-year-old Eric Walter Ramminger of Lake Forest.

Ramminger was taken into custody on suspicion of trespassing, assault, battery, criminal threats, and charges related to hate crimes.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 949-770-6011.

In California, the man arrested in Lake Forest could face a range of penalties depending on how each charge is prosecuted (as misdemeanors or felonies), the specific circumstances of the incident, and any prior criminal history. Here’s a breakdown of the potential penalties for each charge:

1. Trespassing (Penal Code § 602)

Misdemeanor: Up to 6 months in county jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.

2. Assault (Penal Code § 240)

Simple Assault : Up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000.

: Up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000. Aggravated Assault (e.g., with a deadly weapon): Up to 4 years in state prison.

3. Battery (Penal Code § 242)

Simple Battery : Up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine up to $2,000.

: Up to 6 months in jail and/or a fine up to $2,000. Battery Causing Injury (Penal Code § 243(d)): Up to 1 year in jail (misdemeanor) or 2–4 years in prison (felony).

4. Criminal Threats (Penal Code § 422)

Wobbler (can be charged as misdemeanor or felony): Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in jail and/or a fine up to $1,000. Felony : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in state prison, and/or a fine up to $10,000.

(can be charged as misdemeanor or felony):

5. Hate Crime Enhancements (Penal Code §§ 422.6, 422.7, 422.75)

Standalone Hate Crime (PC § 422.6) : Misdemeanor : Up to 1 year in jail and/or a fine up to $5,000, plus up to 400 hours of community service. Felony : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in prison.

: Enhancement (PC § 422.75): Adds 1–4 years to the sentence if the underlying crime was a felony and motivated by bias.

Summary of Potential Exposure

If charged with felonies and convicted on all counts with enhancements, the man could face several years in state prison, significant fines, and mandatory community service. The hate crime designation significantly increases the severity of the penalties.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.