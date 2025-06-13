Fri. Jun 13th, 2025
Irvine man arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct near minors at apartment pool

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 13, 2025
Gavin Christian Mestas arrested for alleged inappropriate conduct near minors at apartment pool

On Tuesday, police detectives arrested 25-year-old Gavin Christian Mestas of Irvine for l*wd acts that occurred at an apartment community gym, according to the Irvine Police Department.

On June 8, 2025, at about 4:32 PM, officers responded to the gym located on Murica Aisle about a man observed on a security camera exposing himself and m*sturbating while recording females at the pool.

He was not a resident and had allegedly accessed the facility by bypassing the lock with a tool.

The man had engaged in the activity twice that day and once on June 2. It is believed that on one occasion, Mestas filmed two minors using the pool while he masturbated.

Detectives quickly identified Mestas through surveillance.

When the detectives served a search warrant at the man’s home, evidence linking him to the crimes was found.

Mestas was arrested yesterday and booked at Orange County Jail on multiple violations, including lewd acts in a public place, burglary, child annoyance, and recording a minor for sexual gratification.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Vasquez at 949-724-7223.

This suspect could face multiple serious charges, including:

1. Indecent Exposure (Penal Code § 314 PC)

  • Misdemeanor for first-time offenders: Up to 6 months in jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
  • If the act was directed at a minor or if the individual has prior convictions, it can be charged as a felony, punishable by:
    • Up to 3 years in state prison
    • Fines up to $10,000
    • Mandatory sex offender registration for at least 10 years, or for life in aggravated cases.

2. Lewd Acts in Public or with a Minor (Penal Code § 288 or § 647.6)

  • If the behavior is deemed lewd or lascivious and involves a minor, charges under Penal Code § 288 (lewd acts with a minor) or § 647.6 (annoying or molesting a child) may apply.
  • These can carry felony penalties, including:
    • 3 to 8 years in prison (or more, depending on the age of the minor)
    • Lifetime sex offender registration

3. Trespassing (Penal Code § 602)

  • Entering a private pool area without permission could also lead to trespassing charges, typically a misdemeanor with penalties such as:
    • Up to 6 months in jail
    • Fines up to $1,000

The exact penalties depend on the specific charges filed, the age of the minors involved, and the suspect’s criminal history.

Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
