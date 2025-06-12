A man stole a Kasen E-bike from a store in Irvine

A male suspect walked into the Target in Crossroads wearing Crocs and a beanie that said “Top Tier.” His decision-making was anything but, according to the Irvine Police Department.

The suspect spotted an unlocked beige Kasen E-bike just inside the store entrance, casually grabbed it, and rolled right out like it was on his shopping list.

Before fleeing, he briefly linked up with another individual riding a Surron. After a quick look over the stolen ride, the suspect took off through the alley and toward the nearby bike trail.

The suspect was a young African American man. He was wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt with a white beanie.

Help the IP to put the brakes on this case. Let’s not let this become an ongoing cycle. Please email tips to ipdpio@cityofirvine.org.

Based on current listings from Kasen Bikes, the estimated retail value of a Kasen e-bike ranges from $999 to $2,999, depending on the model and features.

Applying This to Theft Penalties:

Since most Kasen e-bikes are valued well over $950, stealing one would likely be classified as grand theft under California law.

Likely Penalties for Grand Theft (Felony or Misdemeanor)

Misdemeanor Grand Theft : Up to 1 year in county jail Fines and restitution

: Felony Grand Theft : 16 months, 2 years, or 3 years in county jail Higher fines and restitution Possible probation or parole

:

The exact charge and sentence would depend on factors like the suspect’s criminal history, how the theft was committed (e.g., breaking and entering), and whether any aggravating circumstances were involved.

