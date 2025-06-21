Irvine animal trainer and his girlfriend arrested after suspicious deaths of ten dogs

On June 18, 2025, at about 5:25 PM, the Irvine Police Department (IPD) was contacted by a pet owner who reported that they had received a message from their dog trainer saying that their dog had died in their sleep and had been cremated.

The IPD Animal Services Unit and patrol officers immediately began investigating the circumstances. In the initial stages of the investigation, it was determined that at least ten dogs had died in the trainer’s care. IPD quickly recovered multiple dogs at different crematoriums.

The IPD is working closely with veterinary professionals who will perform necropsies to determine how the dogs died. The priority is determining if the death of the dogs was accidental or intentional.

Based on suspicious activity after the incident, including the attempted cremation of the dogs, Detectives arrested Kwong (Tony) Chun Sit, 53, of Irvine, for animal cruelty and destruction of evidence last night. Sit’s girlfriend, Tingfeng Liu, 23 of Vista, was arrested for the same charges. Both were booked at Orange County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and Detectives continue to gather evidence and information.

Detectives believe Sit worked with pet owners across Southern California, under different company names, including “Happy K9 Academy.” If you have been notified of your dog’s sudden passing while in the care of Mr. Sit or have any information related to this case, please contact rsteen@cityofirvine.org.

