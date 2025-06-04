First-of-Its-Kind Latino Fatherhood Summit Comes to OC on June 7

SANTA ANA, Calif. – June 4, 2025 – Just in time for Father’s Day, Latino Dad Connection is proud to present the inaugural Fatherhood Connection Summit 2025, a groundbreaking event dedicated to empower Latino fathers and father figures. The event will take place on Saturday, June 7, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Delhi Center (505 E. Central Ave., Santa Ana, CA 92707).

Latino Dad Connection is an organization dedicated to raising awareness and support for Latino father involvement through programs, workshops, community events, and more. The Latino Dad Connection is a participating agency in the OC Fatherhood Coalition, a collaborative initiative launched in 2022 by First 5 Orange County. The initiative’s mission is to enhance outcomes for children and families by promoting active father engagement, particularly within underserved communities across Orange County.

“We can’t spell Comunidad without Dad — because strong communities begin with present, loving fathers,” said Efrain Reyes, Co-Founder of the Latino Dad Connection. “Over the past three years, LDC has developed several fatherhood curriculums and hosted in-person circles designed to support and uplift dads. This Fatherhood Connection Summit is the realization of a long-held vision — to bring together as many fathers as possible in a shared space of growth, healing, and empowerment. It’s the first of many more to come.”

Recognizing the pivotal role fathers play in family and community well-being, the summit offers a day filled with inspiring workshops, meaningful conversations, and interactive activities. Attendees will explore topics such as conscious parenting, cultural identity, and breaking generational cycles.

“Collaborations like the one between Latino Dad Connection and the OC Fatherhood Coalition are essential to shifting the narrative around fatherhood. As a father, advocate, and someone who works in the early childhood space, I see firsthand how transformational it can be when we invest in dads,” said Andrew Montejo, Program Officer, First 5 Orange County. “This summit speaks directly to the lived experiences of Latino fathers. It honors our heritage, our values, and our deep commitment to family while providing tools and insights to grow as caregivers and community leaders.”

At First 5 OC, Montejo continues to pioneer the agency’s fatherhood engagement initiative, which is rooted in equity and data. He utilized local and statewide data to identify gaps in father involvement across Orange County—especially in under-resourced communities where over one-third of children are growing up without an actively engaged father figure living in the home.

For more information and to register, visit https://latinodadconnection.regfox.com/fatherhood-connection-summit-#about-the-event.

About First 5 Orange County

First 5 Orange County’s vision is that all children reach their full potential. We invest in services that support early and ongoing health and development; a safe, stable and nurturing home; neighborhoods that support young children and families; and equitable distribution of resources. Funding is provided by a 50-cent tax on tobacco products sold in California. For more information, visit first5oc.org.

