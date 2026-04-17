Court overturns a $2.9M retaliation claim verdict against the City of Santa Ana

SANTA ANA, Calif. — The City of Santa Ana has secured a significant legal victory in Rita Ramirez v. City of Santa Ana. The trial court issued a ruling overturning a prior jury verdict awarding $2.9 million to the plaintiff and entering judgment in favor of the City on all claims.

The court’s ruling recognized the substantial and credible evidence presented at trial in support of the City. The court expressly ruled that plaintiff, Rita Ramirez, did not present sufficient evidence to support her claims of retaliation while working at the Santa Ana Police Department. As a result, judgment will be entered in favor of the City as the prevailing party and plaintiff shall take nothing according to the ruling.

The lawsuit, originally filed in the fall of 2022, arose from allegations of workplace retaliation. Rita Ramirez alleged she was pressured to align with one of two “competing cliques” within the Santa Ana Police Department. Critically, the court found that her claims of adverse employment actions began well before she engaged in any legally protected activity, undermining the very foundation of her retaliation claims. She never claimed sexual harassment or gender discrimination. During the trial, Rita Ramirez testified she was treated with respect by her colleagues.

As the prevailing party, the ruling allows the City to recover certain fees and costs from the plaintiff, as permitted by law. The plaintiff may appeal the ruling and the City is prepared to defend its position through any further proceedings.

While the City is encouraged by this outcome, it continues to vigorously defend itself in similar lawsuits filed by the same attorneys, a pattern of litigation targeting the City. The City Attorney’s Office, in coordination with outside counsel, Everett Dorey LLP and Horvitz & Levy LLP, will continue to address these matters through the legal process.

“The court’s ruling reflects a careful review of the evidence at trial and confirms the City’s defense was well-founded in both fact and law. We are pleased with the outcome and remain fully prepared to defend the City’s interests in any further proceedings, including the additional matters still pending,” said Sonia Carvalho, Santa Ana City Attorney.

﻿The City of Santa Ana remains committed to transparency, accountability, and the fair treatment of all employees, while ensuring responsible stewardship of taxpayer resources.

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