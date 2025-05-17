Colombian residential burglary crew arrested by the Irvine Police

Irvine, Calif. (May 16, 2025) – The Irvine Police Department (IPD) arrested four adult males and a female believed to be linked to a transnational organized crime ring.

On Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025, at about 1:45 p.m., a resident on Cultivate called IPD dispatch after getting alerts from his home surveillance showing males unknown to him inside his residence. IPD officers responded with emergency lights and sirens to the burglary in progress. Once on the scene, they entered the residence to search for suspects, but did not locate any. The home was ransacked, and multiple items, including designer purses, shoes, and jewelry, were stolen. The resident provided officers with still-shot photographs of the suspects so they could be on the lookout for any subjects matching the description leaving the area.

While on a perimeter position, an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle leaving the area and initiated a car stop. The driver said he was delivering food to a customer through a food delivery phone application, but could not provide the address where he delivered it. During a search of his car, suspicious items were located, leading officers to believe he may be involved in criminal activity. The driver was arrested for being unlicensed and brought back to IPD to confirm his identification. He was identified as a 24-year-old Fontana resident, Jhon Osorioarias.

IPD detectives conducted an exhaustive investigation of Osorioarias and determined he was involved with an organized burglary crew. Detectives were able to identify several of his associates. Over the past month, detectives conducted daily surveillance of the crew and were able to link them to other burglaries throughout Southern California. Yesterday, with the help of the IPD drone team, Real Time Crime Center, and IPD detectives, an operation was conducted that resulted in the arrest of Osorioarias, and his accomplices in the City of Fontana. They were identified as:

Jesus Hernandezchavez, 42, Fontana

John Fredy Sanabria, 42, Fontana

Duber Salarte, 48, Fontana

Isneidy Ortiz Valencia, 29, Colton

All suspects were booked at the Orange County Jail on various charges, including burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, and possession of narcotics. The suspects were identified by the police as Colombian nationals.

Search warrants were served in the cities of Fontana and Colton, where multiple items of evidence were collected, including property linking this group to a residential burglary in Irvine. The investigation is ongoing, and more charges could be added as detectives sort through the evidence.

If you have any information about this case, please contact Detective Jeff Hause at 949-724-7085 or email jhause@cityofirvine.org.

