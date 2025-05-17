12 So. Cal. suspects charged with selling fentanyl that killed victims

LOS ANGELES – Law enforcement officials today announced the filing of 20 criminal cases so far this year targeting fentanyl dealers who are charged with selling fentanyl and fentanyl-laced pills that directly resulted in the death of at least one victim.

The cases being announced today are a result of the ongoing efforts of the OD Justice Task Force, a Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA)-led project designed to investigate fatal fentanyl poisonings and identify the individuals who provided the fentanyl that directly caused the deaths.

Under the OD Justice program for the DEA’s Los Angeles Field Division, DEA agents have established collaborative relationships with local law enforcement agencies across the seven counties that make up the Central District of California. Local authorities are almost always the first to respond to an overdose death, and DEA agents have provided training to dozens of local agencies to help them analyze evidence to determine if there are circumstances that might lead to a federal criminal prosecution.

There were an estimated 80,391 drug overdose deaths in the United States during 2024 and most of those deaths were fentanyl related, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since the project’s launch in 2018, and including the cases announced today, the United States Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 163 defendants who allegedly sold drugs that resulted in a fatal fentanyl poisoning.

The charge of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and a statutory maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

The criminal cases filed this year include:

United States v. McDevitt

Michael McDevitt, 43, of Simi Valley, is charged with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. In September 2021, McDevitt allegedly distributed the powerful synthetic opioid in Ventura County to the victim, who later died. McDevitt also is charged with possession with intending to distribute methamphetamine. McDevitt has pleaded not guilty to the charges and a June 10 trial is scheduled in this matter. He has been in federal custody since April 11.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA are investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Blake Hannah of the General Crimes Section is prosecuting this case.

United States v. Biswas

Alexander Nihar Biswas, 42, of Loma Linda, is charged in a single-count indictment with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Biswas allegedly distributed the powerful narcotic to a victim in San Bernardino County. The use of the drug resulted in the victim’s death in January 2024. Biswas, who has been in federal custody since March 10, has pleaded not guilty to the charge and awaits an October 20 trial date in U.S. District Court in Riverside.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department and the DEA are investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Erin C. Kiss of the Riverside Branch Office is prosecuting this case.

United States v. Abdallah

Michel Joseph Abdallah, 21, a.k.a. “Mike,” of Laguna Niguel, is charged in connection with the fentanyl overdose deaths of two people in 2023. Abdallah is charged with two counts of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, two counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking crimes.

Abdallah allegedly distributed fentanyl to a victim on March 25, 2023, in Mission Viejo. The victim used the drug, which resulted in a fatal overdose. On May 15, 2023, in Aliso Viejo, Abdallah again distributed fentanyl – this time, to a different victim who ingested the powerful synthetic opioid and died. Abdallah also allegedly possessed a total of 1.3 kilograms (2.9 pounds) of fentanyl on June 10, 2023. On this date, he allegedly also possessed two firearms, including an AR-15-style pistol bearing no serial number, which commonly is referred to as a “ghost gun.”

He remains in state custody and awaits arraignment on the federal criminal charges.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the Santa Ana Police Department, and the DEA are investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Lisa J. Lindhorst of the Orange County Office is prosecuting this case.

United States v. Casillas

Jesus Erick Casillas, 56, of Lancaster, is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death, in connection with the overdose death of a victim in Los Angeles County in January 2024. Casillas, who has pleaded not guilty to the charge, has been in federal custody since January 24. He awaits an October 26 trial date.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the DEA are investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph S. Guzman of the General Crimes Section is prosecuting this case.

United States v. Putnam

Macey Delynn Putnam, 31, of Laingsburg, Michigan and formerly of Torrance, is charged in connection with the July 24, 2024, fentanyl overdose death of a victim in Los Angeles County. Putnam, who is free on $25,000 bond, is charged with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and serious bodily injury. She has pleaded not guilty to the charge and is scheduled to go to trial on November 18.

The Long Beach Police Department, the DEA, and the FBI are investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Christina R.B. Lopez of the General Crimes Section is prosecuting this case.

United States v. Miller

Myles Ray Miller, 27, of Fullerton, is charged in a federal grand jury indictment with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death and one count of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl. Miller allegedly distributed fentanyl to a victim – who was struggling with drug addiction – in Fullerton on March 18, 2022. The victim later ingested the powerful synthetic opioid and died.

The La Habra Police Department and the DEA are investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Lisa J. Lindhorst of the Orange County Office is prosecuting this case.

United States v. Lopez, et al.

Kevin Lopez, 24, of Rancho Cucamonga, Jacqueline Carolina Fonseca-Flores, 24, of Rancho Cucamonga, and Brandon Ryan Osika, 22, of Ontario, were arrested May 7 on an indictment charging them with distribution of fentanyl to a person under the age of 21 resulting in death, among other federal drug crimes. The defendants – including Meloney Osika, 24, of Ontario, who also was arrested May 7 – allegedly ran a fentanyl distribution ring in San Bernardino County. Lopez, Flores, and Brandon Osika in January 2023 allegedly distributed fentanyl to a victim who took the drug and died soon afterward.

A federal magistrate judge ordered all four defendants jailed without bond. The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and a June 23 trial date was scheduled in this case.

The Fontana Police Department and the DEA are investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorney Christopher M. Brunwin of the Riverside Branch Office is prosecuting this case.

United States v. Perez

Roberto Alexis Perez, 26, of Palmdale, is charged in a one-count indictment with distributing fentanyl on September 3, 2022, in Los Angeles County, which resulted in the victim’s death.

The DEA and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating this matter. Assistant United States Attorneys Diane B. Roldán of the Violent and Organized Crime Section and Nicholas G. Purcell of the General Crimes Section are prosecuting this matter.

United States v. Almazo

Waldo Jesus Almazo Casarubbias, 22, of Santa Ana, was arrested April 11 on a federal grand jury indictment charging him with one count of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. Almazo allegedly distributed fentanyl to the victim on July 5, 2022, in Orange County. The use of the drug resulted in the victim’s death shortly thereafter. Almazo pleaded not guilty to the charge against him. A federal magistrate judge ordered him jailed without bond. Almazo is scheduled to go on trial in January 2026 in United States District Court in Santa Ana.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the DEA are investigating this matter. Special Assistant United States Attorney Yervant P. Hagopian of the General Crimes Section is prosecuting this case.

United States v. Hoskinds

Michael Hoskinds, 46, of San Pedro, was arrested April 8 on a one-count federal grand jury indictment charging him with distribution of fentanyl resulting in death. On August 12, 2023, in Los Angeles County, Hoskinds allegedly distributed the powerful controlled substance to a victim, who later ingested it, overdosed, and died.

A federal magistrate judge ordered Hoskinds jailed without bond. Hoskinds has pleaded not guilty to the charge against him. He is scheduled to go to trial on June 3 in U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on this matter.

Redondo Beach Police Department and DEA are investigating this case. Assistant United States Attorney Alix R. Sandman of the General Crimes Section is prosecuting this matter.

An indictment is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

