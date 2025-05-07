Tue. May 6th, 2025
An elderly woman with dementia and medical needs is missing in Anaheim

ByArt Pedroza

May 6, 2025

The Anaheim Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Rebecca Swords, 77, who was last seen this morning near Harbor Blvd and Vermont Ave.

Rebecca has dementia and is in need of medication. She uses a walker, which may be with her.

If you see Rebecca or have any information, please call the Anaheim police immediately at 714-765-1900.

The odds of an elderly person with dementia getting lost and returning without harm can vary based on several factors. Here are some key points:

  1. Risk of Wandering:
    • Approximately 60% of people with dementia will experience wandering at least once 1. This behavior increases the risk of getting lost.
  2. Safety and Survival:
    • Studies show that elderly individuals with dementia who get lost are more likely to be found alive compared to those without dementia. However, the risk of injury or harm remains significant due to factors like dehydration, harsh weather, and accidents.
  3. Preventive Measures:
    • Implementing safety precautions, such as GPS tracking devices, alert systems, and ensuring a secure environment, can significantly improve the chances of a safe return.

While the exact odds can be difficult to quantify, taking proactive steps to ensure safety can greatly reduce the risks.

By Art Pedroza

