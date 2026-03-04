An elderly man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman in coastal Orange County

Yesterday, March 3, 2026, at approximately 10:00 a.m., the Huntington Beach Police

Department (HBPD) received several calls related to a family disturbance with shots fired at

a residence in the 19000 block of Brookhurst Street.

Upon arrival, patrol officers received no answer at the front door and made entry in an

attempt to locate any victims. Officers quickly located the suspect and detained him while

additional officers continued searching the residence. Officers located an adult female

victim with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the HBPD Major Crimes Unit (MCU) responded and assumed the

investigation. The Orange County Sheriff’s Department – Coroner Division and Crime Lab

also responded to assist.

Based on interviews and evidence located at the scene, Robert Alvarez, 76, of Huntington

Beach, was arrested and transported to the Huntington Beach City Jail and booked for PC

187(a) – Murder.

This is an isolated incident, and the investigation into this homicide is ongoing. No further

details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this crime is asked to call Detective Sergeant Anthony

Pham at (714) 878-5640. To remain anonymous, please contact OC Crime Stoppers at

(855) TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227).

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Robert Alvarez, 76, faces a potential sentence of 25 years to life in state prison following his arrest for murder under California Penal Code 187(a) on March 3, 2026. Because the incident involved a firearm, he is also subject to significant sentencing enhancements.

Primary Sentence for Murder (PC 187)

Under California Penal Code 187, the degree of murder determined by the court will dictate the base sentence:

First-Degree Murder : 25 years to life in state prison. This charge typically applies to willful, deliberate, and premeditated killings.

: 25 years to life in state prison. This charge typically applies to willful, deliberate, and premeditated killings. Second-Degree Murder : 15 years to life in state prison. This applies to intentional killings that lack premeditation.

: 15 years to life in state prison. This applies to intentional killings that lack premeditation. Capital Murder: Life without the possibility of parole or the death penalty. This is reserved for first-degree murder with “special circumstances,” such as murder for financial gain or multiple victims. supremecourt.gov +3

Firearm Sentencing Enhancements (PC 12022.53)

California’s “10-20-Life” law adds mandatory consecutive prison time if a firearm is used during a serious felony like murder:

25 Years to Life : For personally and intentionally discharging a firearm and causing great bodily injury or death.

: For personally and intentionally discharging a firearm and causing great bodily injury or death. 20 Years : For intentionally discharging a firearm during the crime.

: For intentionally discharging a firearm during the crime. 10 Years: For personally “using” a firearm (e.g., brandishing it).

Additional Penalties and Consequences

Fines : A maximum fine of $10,000 .

: A maximum fine of . Restitution : Mandatory payment to the victim’s family for funeral and medical expenses.

: Mandatory payment to the victim’s family for funeral and medical expenses. Three Strikes Law : A murder conviction constitutes a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes law, which can double or triple sentences for any future offenses.

: A murder conviction constitutes a “strike” under California’s Three Strikes law, which can double or triple sentences for any future offenses. Loss of Rights: Permanent loss of the right to own or possess a firearm.

