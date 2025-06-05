A man stole valuable Sony music equipment from an O.C. Wal Mart

A male suspect walked into Walmart and remixed the rules by stealing a Sony digital media receiver straight from a glass case, according to the Irvine Police Department. This equipment can be worth up to $500.
The suspect was wearing a red cap, denim jacket, Vans tee, khaki pants, and Nike sneakers. He had a full beard as well. He made his silent exit in a dark blue 2-door Chevrolet pickup truck.
Do you know him? Help the IPD to turn the volume down on retail theft. Contact Detective Etlinger at detlinger@cityofirvine.org.
In Irvine, California, the penalties for shoplifting—such as stealing a Sony digital media receiver from a Walmart—depend primarily on the value of the stolen item and whether the individual has any prior offenses.
Legal Classification
- If the item is worth less than $950 (which is likely for most Sony digital media receivers), the offense is typically charged as petty theft, a misdemeanor under California Penal Code § 484 and § 488.
- If the value exceeds $950, or if the individual has certain prior convictions, it could be charged as grand theft, which may be a felony.
Potential Penalties for Petty Theft (Misdemeanor)
- Up to 6 months in county jail
- Fines up to $1,000
- Probation
- Restitution to the store
- Permanent ban from Walmart stores
Additional Consequences
- Criminal Record: A conviction can appear on background checks, affecting employment and housing opportunities.
- Civil Demand Letters: Walmart may send a letter demanding a civil penalty (often $200–$500), regardless of whether the merchandise was recovered.
- Trespass Ban: Walmart may issue a formal ban from all its locations, and violating it could lead to a criminal trespass charge.
Walmart’s Approach
Walmart is known for aggressively pursuing shoplifting cases, even for low-value items. They use extensive surveillance and often compile evidence to support prosecution, especially for repeat offenders.