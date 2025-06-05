Wed. Jun 4th, 2025
A man stole valuable Sony music equipment from an O.C. Wal Mart

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 4, 2025
Suspect who stole a Sony digital media receiver from a Wal Mart in Irvine

A male suspect walked into Walmart and remixed the rules by stealing a Sony digital media receiver straight from a glass case, according to the Irvine Police Department. This equipment can be worth up to $500.

The suspect was wearing a red cap, denim jacket, Vans tee, khaki pants, and Nike sneakers. He had a full beard as well. He made his silent exit in a dark blue 2-door Chevrolet pickup truck.

Do you know him? Help the IPD to turn the volume down on retail theft. Contact Detective Etlinger at detlinger@cityofirvine.org.

In Irvine, California, the penalties for shoplifting—such as stealing a Sony digital media receiver from a Walmart—depend primarily on the value of the stolen item and whether the individual has any prior offenses.

Legal Classification

  • If the item is worth less than $950 (which is likely for most Sony digital media receivers), the offense is typically charged as petty theft, a misdemeanor under California Penal Code § 484 and § 488.
  • If the value exceeds $950, or if the individual has certain prior convictions, it could be charged as grand theft, which may be a felony.

Potential Penalties for Petty Theft (Misdemeanor)

  • Up to 6 months in county jail
  • Fines up to $1,000
  • Probation
  • Restitution to the store
  • Permanent ban from Walmart stores

Additional Consequences

  • Criminal Record: A conviction can appear on background checks, affecting employment and housing opportunities.
  • Civil Demand Letters: Walmart may send a letter demanding a civil penalty (often $200–$500), regardless of whether the merchandise was recovered.
  • Trespass Ban: Walmart may issue a formal ban from all its locations, and violating it could lead to a criminal trespass charge.

Walmart’s Approach

Walmart is known for aggressively pursuing shoplifting cases, even for low-value items. They use extensive surveillance and often compile evidence to support prosecution, especially for repeat offenders.

