Wed. Jul 8th, 2026
Crime Drugs Federal Government ICE Justice Mexico

$10M reward offered for Los Chapitos

ByArt Pedroza

Jul 8, 2026

The U.S. government has escalated efforts to dismantle the leadership of the Sinaloa Cartel, focusing on the remaining heads of the “Los Chapitos” faction. With two brothers already in custody, a reward of up to $10 million is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Ivan Archivaldo Guzmán Salazar and Jesus Alfredo Guzmán Salazar.

Federal law enforcement warns that both individuals must be considered armed and dangerous. Members of the public are advised not to attempt to apprehend them. Anyone with information is urged to contact ICE HSI at 520-335-7315 or via email at GUZMANsons-Tips@ice.dhs.gov.

Potential Locations of the Fugitives

Intelligence agencies continue to track the suspected leaders, focusing on regions where the cartel has historically maintained influence:

  • Regional Strongholds: The subjects are believed to be operating within the state of Sinaloa, Mexico, leveraging familiar terrain and established local networks to evade capture.
  • Mobile Operations: Reports indicate the use of multiple safe houses and decentralized command structures, which allow leaders to move frequently and avoid detection by large-scale military or police operations.
  • Infrastructure for Evasion: Similar to other high-level cartel figures, these individuals often utilize specialized infrastructure and security details designed to provide early warnings of law enforcement activity.

The Impact of the Illicit Drug Trade in the U.S.

The operations associated with this faction have caused significant harm to communities across the United States:

  • The Fentanyl Epidemic: Federal authorities have identified this group as a primary source of the synthetic opioids currently flooding the U.S. market, contributing to a spike in overdose fatalities.
  • Public Health Crisis: The widespread availability of these substances has led to tens of thousands of deaths annually, devastating families and straining public health resources.
  • Transnational Trafficking: The organization’s multi-billion dollar network is responsible for the large-scale distribution of various controlled substances, including methamphetamine and cocaine, across international borders.

Potential Charges and Legal Consequences

If captured and extradited, the brothers would likely face a series of federal indictments consistent with those brought against other cartel leaders:

  • Projected Charges: Legal experts anticipate charges including Continuing a Criminal Enterprise (CCE), conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and money laundering.
  • Sentencing Outlook: Under U.S. federal law, these charges carry severe penalties. For high-level leaders involved in large-scale narcotics trafficking, convictions often result in mandatory life imprisonment.
  • Federal Sentencing Guidelines: Since the federal system does not offer parole, a life sentence ensures that convicted individuals remain incarcerated for the duration of their natural lives.

Efforts to bring the remaining leaders to justice are ongoing as federal agencies work to mitigate the impact of international drug trafficking on American citizens.

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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