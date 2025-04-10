The Costa Mesa Police will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint this Friday night

COSTA MESA, Calif. (April 9, 2025) – The Costa Mesa Police Department (CMPD) will be conducting a driving under the influence (DUI) and driver’s license checkpoint on Friday, April 11, 2025, from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. within the city limits.



Checkpoint locations are determined based on data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes. The primary purpose of DUI checkpoints is not to make arrests, but to promote public safety by distributing educational information and by taking suspected impaired drivers off the road.



“Impaired driving is preventable,” said Sgt. Jared Barnes. “If you’ve been drinking or taking drugs that impair, make the right choice by finding a sober driver or alternate transportation to take you places.”



“Our preference is to have zero DUI drivers on our roadways and that those who decide to drink do so responsibly by always having a designated driver,” said Chief Ron Lawrence. “DUI checkpoints are a way to educate our community and our hope is people learn to plan ahead with alternative transportation when out drinking.”



CMPD reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving. Always follow directions for use and read warning labels about driving. While medicinal and recreational marijuana are legal, driving under the influence of marijuana is illegal.



Drivers caught driving impaired and charged with a first-time DUI face an average of $13,500 in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.



Funding for this checkpoint is provided to CMPD by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Getting arrested for DUI at a checkpoint in California can lead to serious penalties. Here are some key points:

First Offense: Fines : Up to $1,000.

: Up to $1,000. License Suspension : 6 months.

: 6 months. Jail Time : Up to 6 months.

: Up to 6 months. DUI School: 3 months. Second Offense: Fines : Up to $1,000.

: Up to $1,000. License Suspension : 2 years.

: 2 years. Jail Time : 90 days to 1 year.

: 90 days to 1 year. DUI School: 18 months. Third Offense: Fines : Up to $1,000.

: Up to $1,000. License Suspension : 3 years.

: 3 years. Jail Time : 120 days to 1 year.

: 120 days to 1 year. DUI School: 30 months.

Additionally, refusing a chemical test post-arrest can result in further penalties, including longer license suspension.

Art Pedroza Editor See Full Bio Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.