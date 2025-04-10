Former O.C. wrestling and football coach arrested for alleged illicit relationships with juvenile females

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, Orange County Sheriff’s Department Special Victim’s Detail (SVD) investigators arrested Anthony Oscar Alcala, 28, Huntington Beach, following allegations he had s*xual relationships with two juvenile females between 2017-2023.

In Feb. 2025, SVD investigators were contacted by an organization aimed at reducing sexual assaults on athletes. The victims were subsequently contacted, and an investigation ensued. Both victims alleged Alcala, while working as a wrestling coach at El Modena and Foothill High Schools, groomed and had sexual relationships with them. El Modena High School is in Orange and Foothill High School is in the Tustin area. Alcala was also a football coach at El Modena.

Alcala has not been employed at El Modena or with the Orange Unified School District since March 2021, according to the OUSD.

Foothill High is part of the Tustin Unified School District.

Alcala also previously worked as a coach at Premier Wrestling, formerly known as Somar Wrestling, a private wrestling club in Placentia.

Alcala was arrested on felony charges including having s*x with minors.

Due to Alcala’s access to juveniles, OC Sheriff SVD investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Detail at 714-647-7419 or Dispatch at 714-647-7000.

Anonymous tips may also be submitted to Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS (855-847-6227) or at occrimestoppers.org.

In California, the penalties for grooming and engaging in s*xual activities with minors are severe, especially when the perpetrator is in a position of trust, such as a coach.

Grooming: While grooming itself is not defined as a standalone crime, actions associated with grooming are prosecuted under various statutes. For example, Penal Code 288.3 makes it illegal to contact or communicate with a minor with the intent to commit offenses like l*wd acts or child p*rnography. Sexual Activities with Minors: Engaging in s*xual activities with minors can lead to charges under several statutes: L*wd or L*scivious Acts : Under Penal Code 288, committing l*wd acts with a child under 14 can result in a state prison sentence ranging from three to eight years.

: Under Penal Code 288, committing l*wd acts with a child under 14 can result in a state prison sentence ranging from three to eight years. Statutory R*pe: Penal Code 261.5 addresses statutory r*pe, which involves s*xual interc*urse with a minor who is not the spouse of the perpetrator. The severity of the penalty depends on the age difference between the perpetrator and the minor. If the age gap is less than three years, it is a misdemeanor; otherwise, it can be charged as a felony with up to three years in state prison.

Given the serious nature of these offenses and the position of trust held by the coach, additional factors such as coercion or repeated offenses could lead to even harsher penalties.

