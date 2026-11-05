Santa Ana’s political split: progressive allies win locally but Jessie Lopez loses Assembly race

Democrat David Penaloza appears headed to Sacramento after defeating fellow Democrat Jessie Lopez in the race for California’s 68th Assembly District, according to the unofficial final results. Penaloza received 37,120 votes, or 51.94%, while Lopez earned 34,349 votes, or 48.06%, in a closely watched contest that became one of Orange County’s most interesting political battles.

The outcome is particularly notable because it unfolded against a backdrop that otherwise appeared favorable for Santa Ana’s progressive political movement. Several candidates aligned with Lopez and the Democratic Socialists of America performed well in local races, while Santa Ana Councilman Ben Vazquez won reelection comfortably. Yet Lopez herself was unable to translate those local successes into a victory in a larger legislative district.

Why Jessie Lopez Fell Short

Lopez entered the race with strong support from progressive activists, organized labor, and many younger voters. However, several factors may have contributed to her inability to replicate the success enjoyed by some of her allies in Santa Ana city races:

Assembly districts are larger and more politically diverse than individual city council districts.

Voters in legislative races often place greater emphasis on economic and business issues than on local ideological debates.

Lopez’s outspoken progressive positions energized supporters but also may have motivated opposition among moderate Democrats, independents, and business-minded voters.

The district includes communities beyond Santa Ana where voters may not have been as familiar with Lopez’s local political brand.

State legislative races frequently attract more attention from regional business groups and moderate political organizations than municipal contests do.

The results suggest that while progressive candidates can be highly successful in specific Santa Ana districts, coalition-building across a broader Assembly district remains a different challenge altogether.

A Split Verdict From Voters

Election night delivered what could be described as a split decision from local voters.

On one hand, several progressive candidates backed by the same movement that helped elevate Lopez continued to gain traction in Santa Ana politics. On the other hand, voters selected Penaloza for higher office while also returning established figures such as Ben Vazquez to local government. The voters also rejected moderate Democrats running for the Santa Ana City Council, Phil Bacerra and Giovanni Chavez, preferring the progressive Isuri Ramos and Sandra De Anda.

That combination suggests many voters are making distinctions between local and state offices rather than voting strictly along ideological lines.

What Penaloza May Bring to Sacramento

Supporters of Penaloza argued throughout the campaign that he would bring a more pragmatic and business-friendly approach to the State Assembly.

As a former Mayor Pro Tem and longtime local elected official, Penaloza has generally positioned himself as a pro-growth Democrat who places strong emphasis on economic development, housing production, public safety, and partnerships with the private sector. Supporters believe that style may allow him to work more effectively with a broader range of stakeholders in Sacramento.

Business organizations and moderate Democrats frequently argue that California’s biggest challenges, including housing affordability, high living costs, and economic competitiveness, require cooperation between government and employers. Penaloza’s supporters contend that his approach is more likely to attract investment, encourage job creation, and address those concerns.

Critics, however, would argue that progressive voices such as Lopez are needed in Sacramento to push for stronger tenant protections, labor rights, and expanded social programs. The election result reflects voters’ judgment on those competing visions for the district.

What This Means for Santa Ana Politics

While Lopez’s loss is undoubtedly a setback for Santa Ana’s progressive faction, it is far from a rejection of the movement. The continued success of allied candidates at the local level demonstrates that progressive politics remain a major force in city government.

At the same time, Penaloza’s victory indicates that many voters still favor a more moderate Democrat when selecting representatives for higher office. The outcome could signal that while progressive messaging resonates strongly in certain local races, broader electorates may place greater weight on economic development, government competence, and coalition-building.

For Santa Ana, the final takeaway may be that voters are not moving uniformly in one ideological direction. Instead, they appear willing to elect progressives in some races while choosing more business-oriented and moderate candidates in others.

David Penaloza’s narrow but decisive victory suggests that, at least in the 68th Assembly District, that broader coalition proved enough to carry the day.

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