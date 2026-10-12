Santa Ana Ward 6 voters face choice between pro-police Giovanni Chavez and DSA-backed Isuri Ramos

Voters in Santa Ana’s Ward 6 will choose between two candidates with different backgrounds, governing styles, and political coalitions when they cast their ballots on November 3.

Giovanni Chavez, a housing commissioner and attorney, is facing Isuri S. Ramos, a nonprofit executive director and current Planning Commission chair.

Both candidates emphasize affordability, housing, and improving quality of life, but they appear to represent different wings of Santa Ana’s political landscape.

Who Are The Candidates?

Giovanni Chavez is an attorney who has worked on tenant and worker advocacy issues and has served on Santa Ana’s Rental Housing Board. His campaign highlights public safety, housing affordability, accessibility, and responsive local government.

Isuri Ramos is a lifelong Santa Ana resident, nonprofit executive, and chair of the Santa Ana Planning Commission. Her campaign focuses on affordable housing, immigrant rights, environmental justice, labor issues, and community investment.

Public Safety Could Be The Biggest Contrast

One of the clearest distinctions in the race involves public safety and law enforcement.

Giovanni Chavez has received the endorsement of the Santa Ana Police Officers Association as well as the Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs. His campaign supporters also include Mayor Valerie Amezcua, Mayor Pro Tem David Penaloza, and Councilmember Phil Bacerra, all generally associated with a more public-safety-oriented approach to city government.

According to published candidate information, Chavez has stated that Santa Ana needs additional police personnel and technology to address crime.

By contrast, Isuri Ramos has been endorsed by organizations and elected officials on the progressive end of Santa Ana politics, including Councilmembers Jessie Lopez and Benjamin Vazquez, the California Working Families Party, Courage California, and the Orange County Democratic Socialists of America.

While Ramos does not explicitly campaign on “defunding the police,” many of her supporters have championed expanded police oversight and the reallocation of resources toward housing, social services, and community programs. The Orange County DSA specifically cited her support for stronger civilian police oversight when announcing its endorsement.

For voters who prioritize traditional law enforcement strategies and police staffing, Chavez may appear to be the more natural choice. For voters who favor progressive reforms, increased oversight, and broader social-service approaches to public safety, Ramos is likely to be more closely aligned with those priorities.

Housing And Affordability

Both candidates place housing affordability at the center of their campaigns.

Chavez has emphasized enforcing Santa Ana’s rent stabilization laws while also addressing homelessness and affordability concerns. He has promoted a vision of a city that is both affordable and safe.

Ramos has built much of her public service career around tenant advocacy and affordable housing initiatives. Her platform calls for additional affordable housing construction, stronger enforcement of rent protections, and continued investment in supportive housing programs.

Political Coalitions

The endorsements in this race reveal two significantly different coalitions.

Giovanni Chavez Supporters

Santa Ana Police Officers Association [giochavez.com]

Association of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs [giochavez.com]

Mayor Valerie Amezcua [giochavez.com]

Mayor Pro Tem David Penaloza [giochavez.com]

Councilmember Phil Bacerra [giochavez.com]

Numerous labor organizations and Democratic elected officials [giochavez.com]

Isuri Ramos Supporters

Councilmember Jessie Lopez [isuriramos.com]

Councilmember Benjamin Vazquez [isuriramos.com]

California Working Families Party [isuriramos.com]

Courage California [couragecal…fornia.org]

Orange County Democratic Socialists of America [ocdsa.org]

Various tenant-rights, labor, and progressive advocacy groups [isuriramos.com]

The Bottom Line

The Ward 6 race offers voters a choice between two candidates who agree on the need for affordable housing and responsive local government but differ in their political alliances and policy emphasis.

Giovanni Chavez is running as a candidate who combines tenant advocacy with a stronger emphasis on law enforcement, public safety, and pragmatic city governance. His endorsement by police organizations and several current city leaders signals confidence from those who believe Santa Ana should continue investing heavily in police staffing and crime prevention.

Ramos is backed by many of Santa Ana’s progressive leaders and organizations. Her campaign centers on affordable housing, immigrant rights, environmental justice, tenant protections, and community-focused approaches to public policy. Her support from progressive groups and police-oversight advocates places her firmly within the city’s reform-oriented political coalition.

As Election Day approaches, Ward 6 voters will ultimately decide which vision best reflects the future they want for their neighborhood and for Santa Ana.

For us the choice is obvious. Giovanni Chavez has our full support and endorsement. We simply cannot afford to elect any more anti-police Council Members and Isuri Ramos is most certainly in that corner. Click here to follow Chavez on Facebook. Click here to see his campaign website.

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