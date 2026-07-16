Santa Ana Police issue public advisory for missing runaway teen

The Santa Ana Police Department has issued an urgent public advisory requesting community assistance to locate a runaway juvenile who has been missing for a week. Authorities are seeking any information that could lead to her safe return.

Missing Juvenile Details

Investigators have provided the following physical description and background to help the public identify her:

Name : Melanie Garcia

: Melanie Garcia Age : 16 years old

: 16 years old Gender : Female

: Female Ethnicity : Hispanic

: Hispanic Height : 5’4″

: 5’4″ Weight : Approximately 130 lbs.

: Approximately 130 lbs. Physical Features: Long, straight hair and brown eyes

Melanie Garcia left her residence on Thursday, July 9, 2026, from the 2500 block of S. Rosewood Ave. in Santa Ana, California, and has failed to return home since.

Understanding the Scope of Juvenile Runaways

Melanie’s case highlights a broader, critical challenge across the country. Data compiled by the Office of Justice Programs shows that between 1.6 million and 2.8 million youth run away from home in the United States every single year. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), runaway episodes represent the single largest category of missing children cases handled by law enforcement nationwide.

Despite these alarming annual volumes, recovery statistics offer substantial hope for families. Historical research indicates that roughly 99% of all missing children reported to law enforcement are ultimately recovered safely or return home on their own accord. However, timing remains critical; youth on the street face escalating vulnerabilities, including homelessness, substance exploitation, or predatory behavior, making immediate public reporting and tracking essential. [1, 2]

How You Can Help

The police department urges community members to review Melanie’s description and contact authorities immediately if she is spotted or if her whereabouts are known.

Anyone with any details regarding this active investigation is asked to contact Detective Corporal C. Luevano at (714) 245-8445, email CLuevano@santa-ana.org, or contact the SAPD Watch Commander at (714) 245-8700.

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