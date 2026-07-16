Caught on camera: Santa Ana Police search for TJ Maxx shopshifter

The Santa Ana Police Department has released images of a suspect wanted in connection with a recent retail theft. Authorities are turning to the community for help in identifying the individual caught on store security cameras.

The incident occurred at the TJ Maxx location situated at 3900 S. Bristol St. in Santa Ana.

According to reports from the Santa Ana Police Department, the suspect entered the store carrying two large, black shoulder bags. He walked directly to the footwear section, selected four pairs of shoes, and concealed them inside his bags. The individual then exited the establishment without making any attempt to pay for the items.

Suspect Description and Visual Evidence

Law enforcement officials have distributed a security bulletin featuring the man’s face and full silhouette. The attached surveillance photographs show a man with distinct facial features walking through the store doors. He matches the following physical description:

Gender: Male

Male Race: White

White Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

5 feet, 10 inches Build: Medium build

Medium build Hair: Brown hair

Brown hair Clothing: A gray hooded jacket or sweatshirt, dark black pants, and gray athletic shoes

Potential Legal Charges Faced by the Suspect

Depending on the total monetary value of the four pairs of shoes stolen, the suspect could face multiple criminal counts under California law. Common charges for this type of commercial incident include:

Shoplifting (California Penal Code 459.5): Charged as a misdemeanor if the total value of the taken property is $950 or less.

Charged as a misdemeanor if the total value of the taken property is $950 or less. Grand Theft (California Penal Code 487): Elevated to a felony charge if the aggregate market value of the stolen footwear exceeds $950.

Elevated to a felony charge if the aggregate market value of the stolen footwear exceeds $950. Commercial Burglary (California Penal Code 459): Can be pursued if investigators find evidence that the individual entered the commercial structure with the pre-planned intent to commit a theft inside.

Contextual Retail Theft Data for Santa Ana and Orange County

Property crime remains a heavily targeted issue for local law enforcement. Data from independent crime analysts indicates that larceny and general theft represent the highest volume of reported criminal offenses within Santa Ana. According to data compiled by Niche, general theft metrics in Santa Ana sit at roughly 1,160 incidents per 100,000 residents.

While certain violent crime markers in Orange County remain below national metrics, commercial property crimes and organized retail theft have seen a steady focus from state and local authorities. The state has continuously implemented broad multi-agency task forces to combat rising shoplifting numbers across Southern California. Local data reports from legal experts like Manshoory Law Office emphasize that state-level theft offenses are processed directly through the Orange County Superior Court’s Central Justice Center in downtown Santa Ana.

Proactive Theft Prevention Measures for Retailers

Store owners and commercial managers can employ several structural and tactical changes to dramatically decrease their vulnerability to shoplifting:

Optimize Floor Layouts: Keep popular, high-dollar merchandise—like designer shoes or apparel—in clear lines of sight from the cash registers.

Keep popular, high-dollar merchandise—like designer shoes or apparel—in clear lines of sight from the cash registers. Implement Active Monitoring: Utilize visible live video monitoring networks. Systems that pair cameras with real-time audio deterrents can drastically lower grab-and-go incidents. [1]

Utilize visible live video monitoring networks. Systems that pair cameras with real-time audio deterrents can drastically lower grab-and-go incidents. [1] Utilize Physical Security Tags: Attach electronic article surveillance (EAS) tags to high-risk inventory to trigger storefront alarms.

Attach electronic article surveillance (EAS) tags to high-risk inventory to trigger storefront alarms. Practice Attentive Customer Service: Train employees to greet every shopper and offer help. High levels of employee interaction naturally deter individuals looking for an opportunity to conceal items.

Train employees to greet every shopper and offer help. High levels of employee interaction naturally deter individuals looking for an opportunity to conceal items. Establish Controlled Entry Zones: Keep large, empty personal bags or unvetted containers behind counters or restricted at the front entrance when possible.

Anyone who recognizes this suspect or has information regarding his current whereabouts is strongly urged to contact Police Investigative Specialist D. Velarde-Reyes at (714) 245-8415. Tips can also be sent via email to dvelarde-reyes@santa-ana.org.

Like this: Like Loading…

Related