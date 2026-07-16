The Irvine Police will conduct a CDL and DUI Checkpoint on Saturday night, July 18

The Irvine Police Department will conduct a DUI and Driver’s License Checkpoint this Saturday, July 18, 2026, from 7:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m..

Just like the World Cup, traffic safety is all about making great saves. You can make a critical save of your own this weekend by proactively planning a sober ride home rather than risking a dangerous and costly decision behind the wheel.

Officers will screen vehicles based on predetermined criteria, directing anyone showing signs of impairment to a secondary evaluation area. If you plan to celebrate, the department urges you to secure a designated driver, utilize a rideshare service, or book a taxi. If you spot a suspected impaired driver on the road, dial 9-1-1 immediately.

Known Irvine Checkpoint Locations

The Irvine Police Department selects its checkpoint locations based on historical data regarding localized DUI arrests and collision frequencies to maximize public safety. Motorists have frequently encountered these setups at several prominent local intersections:

Bake Parkway and Rockfield Boulevard

Culver Drive and Walnut Avenue

Jamboree Road and Michelson Drive

Great Park Boulevard and Sand Canyon Avenue

Legal Charges and Consequences at Checkpoints

Failing a checkpoint screening carries heavy legal penalties under California law, with separate tiers based on whether you hold a standard driver’s license or a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL). Non-commercial drivers face prosecution under California Vehicle Code Section 23152, which penalizes driving with a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of 0.08% or higher. For standard operators, a first-time DUI conviction can result in up to six months in jail, up to $1,000 in base fines (which easily swell to several thousand dollars after court assessments), a driver’s license suspension, and mandatory attendance in a state-licensed DUI program.

Commercial drivers are held to a much stricter standard. Under California Vehicle Code Section 23152(d), it is unlawful for a person to operate a commercial vehicle with a BAC of 0.04% or higher—exactly half the legal limit of standard motorists. A commercial operator facing a DUI charge at a checkpoint faces immediate administrative license suspension. A conviction triggers a mandatory minimum one-year suspension of their CDL for a first offense. If the driver was transporting hazardous materials at the time, the suspension increases to a minimum of three years. A second DUI offense results in a lifetime ban from operating commercial vehicles, effectively ending their professional career.

Devastating Impact on Auto Insurance

A DUI conviction represents one of the most severe penalties an individual can face regarding auto insurance premiums. Because a DUI labels you a high-risk driver, standard insurance carriers frequently drop your policy entirely upon renewal or refuse to offer competitive rates. To legally reinstate a suspended license after an arrest, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) requires you to have your insurance provider file an SR-22 certificate, which proves you carry the necessary liability coverage.

Once marked with a DUI and an SR-22 requirement, your auto insurance premiums will skyrocket. On average, California drivers see their annual car insurance costs increase by 100% to 150%, translating to thousands of dollars in added expenses each year. Furthermore, under California law, a DUI conviction strips away your statutory “Good Driver” discount for a minimum of 10 years, ensuring that the financial sting of your choice lingers for a decade.

Orange County DUI Arrest Trends

Data compiled over recent years by regional law enforcement and state traffic entities indicates that Orange County averages between 9,000 and 11,000 DUI arrests annually. While expanded rideshare availability initially helped flatten overall numbers, local police forces have heavily ramped up enforcement via grant funding provided by the California Office of Traffic Safety. Drug-impaired driving cases—including prescription medication and recreational cannabis—have steadily risen to comprise a larger percentage of total bookings. According to local figures, the average comprehensive cost of a first-time DUI conviction in Southern California sits at roughly $13,500 once you factor in legal defense fees, fines, restitution, court programs, and skyrocketing insurance hikes.

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