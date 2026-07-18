Santa Ana Police arrest robbery suspect after bicycle getaway attempt

Santa Ana police say a robbery suspect didn’t get far after allegedly stealing merchandise from Target and assaulting an employee—then trying to flee on a bicycle.

Officers posted the incident yesterday, noting that the suspect, Erika Anguiano (42) of Orange, was quickly located and arrested near the store.

What Happened

Earlier this week, officers responded to a robbery at Target after Anguiano reportedly entered the store, filled a shopping cart with merchandise, and attempted to leave without paying. When confronted, she allegedly assaulted an employee, then fled the scene on a bicycle. Officers found her shortly afterward and arrested her on robbery‑related charges.

Possible Criminal Charges

Based on the reported conduct and California law, Anguiano may face several charges, including:

Robbery — Penal Code §211. Because force or fear was used against an employee, this is a felony.

— Penal Code §211. Because force or fear was used against an employee, this is a felony. Commercial burglary — Entering a business with intent to steal can add additional felony exposure.

— Entering a business with intent to steal can add additional felony exposure. Assault — Penal Code §240, typically a misdemeanor but can escalate depending on injuries.

— Penal Code §240, typically a misdemeanor but can escalate depending on injuries. Petty or grand theft — Depending on the value of the merchandise.

Penalties and Fees

If convicted, penalties may include:

Felony robbery sentences ranging from 2–5 years in state prison.

in state prison. Fines up to $10,000 depending on the charge.

depending on the charge. Restitution to the retailer for stolen or damaged merchandise.

Probation terms, mandatory counseling, or stay‑away orders.

Additional penalties if prior convictions or enhancements apply.

Crime Trends in Orange County, CA

Retail theft and robbery remain persistent issues across Orange County. Recent crime data shows:

Larceny‑theft is one of the most common property crimes in the county, with thousands of incidents reported annually.

is one of the most common property crimes in the county, with thousands of incidents reported annually. Robbery rates in Orange County remain lower than state averages but have shown periodic increases tied to organized retail theft and opportunistic shoplifting.

in Orange County remain lower than state averages but have shown periodic increases tied to organized retail theft and opportunistic shoplifting. Retailers in cities like Santa Ana, Anaheim, and Garden Grove report frequent incidents involving push‑out thefts—where suspects fill carts and attempt to leave without paying, sometimes using force when confronted.

These patterns highlight the growing challenge retailers face in preventing theft while keeping employees safe.

What Retailers Can Do to Prevent Theft

Businesses increasingly rely on layered security strategies to reduce incidents like this. Effective measures include:

Employee training — Teaching staff how to safely respond to suspicious behavior without escalating risk.

— Teaching staff how to safely respond to suspicious behavior without escalating risk. Enhanced surveillance — High‑resolution cameras, monitored systems, and strategically placed mirrors.

— High‑resolution cameras, monitored systems, and strategically placed mirrors. Controlled store layouts — Positioning high‑value items near staffed areas and reducing blind spots.

— Positioning high‑value items near staffed areas and reducing blind spots. Security personnel — Uniformed or plain‑clothes loss‑prevention officers.

— Uniformed or plain‑clothes loss‑prevention officers. Cart‑locking technology — Systems that lock wheels when crossing exit thresholds.

— Systems that lock wheels when crossing exit thresholds. Community partnerships — Working with local police to identify repeat offenders and share intelligence.

Community Impact

Santa Ana police emphasized that proactive enforcement helps keep retailers, employees, and shoppers safe. Quick officer response prevented further harm and ensured the suspect was taken into custody without additional incident.

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