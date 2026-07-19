Two traffic stops lead to one of Anaheim’s largest meth seizures ever

The Anaheim Police announced a major breakthrough in an ongoing narcotics investigation after seizing approximately 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine, preventing a massive quantity of dangerous drugs from reaching Orange County neighborhoods.

According to APD, narcotics investigators conducted surveillance that led to two traffic stops and a subsequent search warrant at a residence, ultimately uncovering the enormous stash.

This operation involved coordinated work between the Narcotics Unit, K9 Unit, and patrol officers—an example of how multi‑agency teamwork continues to disrupt large‑scale drug trafficking operations in Southern California.

Possible Criminal Charges the Suspects May Face Based on California law and similar cases, suspects connected to this seizure could face multiple felony charges, including:

Possession of a controlled substance for sale — Methamphetamine trafficking is prosecuted under California Health & Safety Code §11378.

— Methamphetamine trafficking is prosecuted under California Health & Safety Code §11378. Transportation of controlled substances — Moving narcotics for distribution is a serious felony under HSC §11379.

— Moving narcotics for distribution is a serious felony under HSC §11379. Maintaining a drug house — If the residence was used to store or process narcotics.

— If the residence was used to store or process narcotics. Conspiracy to distribute narcotics — Often applied in multi‑suspect operations.

— Often applied in multi‑suspect operations. Weapons enhancements — If firearms were present, sentencing can increase significantly.

Penalties for these offenses can include multi‑year prison sentences, fines exceeding $10,000, and additional enhancements for large‑quantity trafficking.

Estimated Street Value of the Seized Methamphetamine Methamphetamine pricing varies widely depending on whether it is valued at wholesale or street‑level user doses. Southern California HIDTA data shows:

Bulk meth can be as low as $150–$300 per ounce wholesale.

wholesale. Street‑level meth often sells for $50–$100 per gram.

At 2,200 pounds (≈ 997,903 grams), even conservative street‑level valuation suggests a potential value exceeding $50 million, while wholesale valuation still places the seizure well into the multi‑million‑dollar range. This represents one of the largest meth seizures in recent Orange County history.

Similar Methamphetamine Busts in Orange County, CA Orange County has seen several major methamphetamine operations disrupted in recent years, including:

Mexican Mafia takedown (2026): Authorities seized 120 pounds of meth , multiple firearms, and arrested over 40 suspects tied to organized crime operations across Santa Ana, Anaheim, and surrounding cities.

Authorities seized , multiple firearms, and arrested over 40 suspects tied to organized crime operations across Santa Ana, Anaheim, and surrounding cities. Fullerton K‑9 operation (2026): A DEA‑assisted investigation uncovered 111 pounds of methamphetamine hidden by suspects believed to be tied to the Sinaloa cartel.

A DEA‑assisted investigation uncovered hidden by suspects believed to be tied to the Sinaloa cartel. OC Sheriff traffic stop (2026): Deputies seized meth, fentanyl, Xanax, and cash during a proactive enforcement stop, demonstrating how routine traffic enforcement continues to disrupt drug distribution networks.

These cases highlight a persistent regional trend: large‑scale meth trafficking remains a major threat, often connected to cartel or gang‑controlled distribution networks.

Methamphetamine’s Deadly Impact in Orange County and California Methamphetamine continues to play a significant role in drug‑related fatalities statewide.

Orange County’s Coroner Division reports hundreds of deaths annually where methamphetamine appears in toxicology results.

where methamphetamine appears in toxicology results. Statewide data shows psychostimulants (including meth) involved in hundreds of overdose deaths per month , with 470 such fatalities recorded in March 2025 alone.

involved in , with 470 such fatalities recorded in March 2025 alone. Meth use is associated with severe cardiovascular strain, psychosis, violent behavior, and long‑term neurological damage—effects that continue to burden emergency rooms and public health systems.

National data reinforces the danger: methamphetamine‑related deaths have risen sharply over the past decade, often involving polysubstance use with fentanyl.

Community Impact

Removing 2,200 pounds of methamphetamine from circulation represents a major victory for Anaheim and the broader Orange County region. Large seizures like this not only prevent countless potential overdoses and violent crimes but also disrupt the financial pipelines that fuel organized criminal networks.

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