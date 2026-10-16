Santa Ana Police defend arrests of anti-ICE activists accused of stalking Federal agents

The arrest of two immigrant-rights activists in Santa Ana has quickly become one of Orange County’s most controversial law enforcement stories of the week, with advocates accusing the Santa Ana Police Department of siding with federal immigration authorities while police leaders insist the arrests were based solely on alleged criminal conduct and not immigration enforcement.

On Friday, Santa Ana Police Chief Robert Rodriguez issued a detailed public statement defending the arrests and responding to what he described as misinformation surrounding the case. According to the department, the arrests stemmed from allegations that two activists repeatedly followed off-duty Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) agents across multiple jurisdictions, from La Habra into Santa Ana.

Police said the agents reported that the activists had previously encountered them during federal operations and allegedly continued following them despite attempts to disengage. The agents further alleged that their vehicle was obstructed in an alley, that traffic violations occurred during the pursuit, and that they feared for their personal safety. Officers ultimately directed the agents to drive to Santa Ana Police headquarters, where an investigation was launched.

Based on the investigation, police arrested 25-year-old Madison Crabill and 33-year-old Adilene Tonoco on suspicion of stalking, conspiracy, and resisting or obstructing officers.

Chief Rodriguez emphasized that officers determined there was probable cause to believe the elements of felony stalking under California Penal Code 646.9 had been met and noted that a magistrate subsequently reviewed the Probable Cause Declaration and found sufficient legal grounds for the arrests.

The chief also stressed that Santa Ana police were not assisting with immigration enforcement and were not participating in any federal immigration operation.

“The Santa Ana Police Department was not assisting with immigration enforcement, nor were our officers participating in any federal immigration operation,” Rodriguez stated. According to the department, officers responded because individuals reported being victims of criminal conduct, not because of their role as federal agents.

Competing Narratives Emerge

The case has generated sharply different versions of what occurred.

Voice of OC and activist groups have characterized the women as community observers monitoring immigration enforcement activity, raising concerns about cooperation between local police and federal immigration authorities in Orange County’s only sanctuary city.

Supporters of the activists contend the women were merely documenting federal operations and maintaining a lawful distance from the agents. Family members and advocates have publicly disputed police allegations that the women blocked vehicles or engaged in stalking behavior.

At the same time, critics of the activist response argue that some media coverage appeared to focus heavily on claims made by advocacy groups before all investigative facts had been released. The police chief’s statement provides significantly more detail regarding the allegations that led officers to conclude a felony stalking investigation was warranted.

Importantly, the allegations remain unproven. The criminal justice process will ultimately determine whether prosecutors file charges and whether the evidence supports those charges beyond the probable cause standard required for an arrest.

Observing ICE Is Legal. Stalking Is Not.

One of the most important issues raised by the case is the distinction between constitutionally protected protest activity and conduct that could potentially cross into criminal territory.

In his statement, Rodriguez specifically acknowledged that individuals have a constitutional right to:

Peacefully protest government actions.

Express disagreement with government officials.

Record law enforcement activities in public.

Document immigration enforcement operations.

However, the chief also emphasized that exercising those rights does not create immunity from laws prohibiting stalking, threats, obstruction, or other criminal conduct.

That distinction has become increasingly important as activist groups across California have organized networks to monitor and document ICE activity. While simply observing or recording agents in public places is generally lawful, legal experts have long cautioned that physically interfering with operations, blocking vehicles, trespassing, making threats, or repeatedly pursuing individuals in a manner that creates a reasonable fear for their safety can expose activists to criminal liability.

Tips for Activists Who Want to Protest or Monitor ICE Activity Legally

For those who oppose federal immigration enforcement and wish to remain within the law, civil liberties organizations and court precedent generally support the following practices:

Observe and record from public spaces.

Maintain a safe distance from agents and vehicles.

Do not block roads, driveways, sidewalks, or vehicle movement.

Do not physically interfere with detentions or arrests.

Avoid following individuals for extended distances or across jurisdictions.

Do not trespass on private or restricted government property.

Clearly identify yourself as an observer if appropriate.

Follow lawful police orders regarding safety perimeters and crime scenes.

Focus on documenting conduct rather than confronting personnel.

Consult legal observers or attorneys before participating in organized monitoring operations.

Activists who remain focused on observation, documentation, and peaceful protest generally enjoy strong First Amendment protections. Problems can arise when demonstrations move from observation into conduct that authorities perceive as interference, intimidation, obstruction, or stalking.

Sanctuary City Status Remains Unchanged

Rodriguez also sought to reassure residents that the arrests do not signify a change in Santa Ana’s sanctuary city policies. The chief stated that Santa Ana remains Orange County’s only sanctuary city and that its police department does not participate in federal immigration enforcement.

That declaration was likely intended to address concerns raised by activists who viewed the arrests as evidence of growing cooperation between local law enforcement and federal immigration authorities.

For now, the controversy appears far from over. Activist organizations continue demanding the release of the women and challenging the allegations against them, while police officials maintain that the arrests were supported by probable cause and were based on reported criminal behavior rather than immigration politics.

As the case moves through the courts, the outcome may ultimately provide a clearer answer to a question increasingly confronting California communities: where is the legal line between documenting government activity and conduct that investigators believe amounts to stalking or interference?

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