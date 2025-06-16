Mon. Jun 16th, 2025
Civic Affairs Jobs Santa Ana

Santa Ana Job Fair set for June 18

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 16, 2025

The Santa Ana WORK Center is hosting a Job Fair on June 18, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Santa Ana WORK Center, with the State of California Employment Development Department.

Meet with top employers hiring for various roles:

  • Walt Disney Company
  • Volunteers of America Los Angeles
  • Walt Disney Company
  • Department of Industrial Relations (DIR)
  • Helpmates Staffing

Location: 801 W. Civic Center Dr., Suite 200, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Contact: 714-565-2600.

What you should include in your resume:

1. Contact Information

  • Full name
  • Phone number
  • Professional email address
  • LinkedIn profile or portfolio (if relevant)

2. Professional Summary or Objective

  • A short 2–3 sentence statement about your career goals and what you bring to the role

3. Work Experience

  • Job title, company name, location, and dates of employment
  • Bullet points describing your responsibilities and accomplishments
  • Use action verbs and include measurable results when possible

4. Education

  • Degree(s), school name, and graduation year
  • Include honors or relevant coursework if applicable

5. Skills

  • Technical skills (e.g., software, tools, languages)
  • Soft skills (e.g., communication, teamwork) if supported by experience

6. Certifications and Training

  • Relevant certifications with dates and issuing organizations

7. Projects or Portfolio (if applicable)

  • Brief descriptions or links to work samples, especially for creative or technical roles

8. Volunteer Work or Extracurricular Activities

  • Optional, but useful to show leadership or community involvement

Tips for job interviews:

1. Research the Company

  • Learn about their mission, values, and recent news.
  • Understand the job role and how it fits into the company.

2. Practice Common Questions

  • Prepare answers for questions like:
    • “Tell me about yourself”
    • “What are your strengths and weaknesses?”
    • “Why do you want this job?”
  • Use the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) to structure your answers.

3. Dress Appropriately

  • Wear professional attire that fits the company culture.

4. Be On Time

  • Arrive 10–15 minutes early.
  • For virtual interviews, test your internet and camera beforehand.

5. Bring or Prepare Materials

  • Have copies of your resume and a list of references.
  • Keep a notebook and pen handy.

6. Show Enthusiasm and Confidence

  • Make eye contact, smile, and speak clearly.
  • Show genuine interest in the role.

7. Ask Questions

  • Prepare a few thoughtful questions about the company or team.
  • This shows you’re engaged and serious.

8. Follow Up

  • Send a thank-you email within 24 hours.
  • Mention something specific from the interview to personalize it.
author avatar
Art Pedroza Editor
Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.
See Full Bio
social network icon

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

Related Post

Fires OCFA Santa Ana

A recycling materials fire in Santa Ana was quickly put out

Jun 15, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Santa Ana SAPD

SAPD investigates fatal shooting of man found in car

Jun 14, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Santa Ana SAPD

The SAPD is investigating a murder south of Jerome Park

Jun 14, 2025 Art Pedroza

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You missed

Bicycles Crime Fountain Valley OC Probation

An O.C. probationer was arrested after stealing an e-bike from a child

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza
Civic Affairs Jobs Santa Ana

Santa Ana Job Fair set for June 18

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza
Crime Huntington Beach

O.C. suspect arrested after being surprised by a resident during a home burglary

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza
Anaheim Crime Guns

Murder suspect arrested at an Anaheim motel

Jun 16, 2025 Art Pedroza