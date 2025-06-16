Santa Ana Job Fair set for June 18

The Santa Ana WORK Center is hosting a Job Fair on June 18, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Santa Ana WORK Center, with the State of California Employment Development Department.
Meet with top employers hiring for various roles:
- Walt Disney Company
- Volunteers of America Los Angeles
- Walt Disney Company
- Department of Industrial Relations (DIR)
- Helpmates Staffing
Location: 801 W. Civic Center Dr., Suite 200, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Contact: 714-565-2600.
What you should include in your resume:
1. Contact Information
- Full name
- Phone number
- Professional email address
- LinkedIn profile or portfolio (if relevant)
2. Professional Summary or Objective
- A short 2–3 sentence statement about your career goals and what you bring to the role
3. Work Experience
- Job title, company name, location, and dates of employment
- Bullet points describing your responsibilities and accomplishments
- Use action verbs and include measurable results when possible
4. Education
- Degree(s), school name, and graduation year
- Include honors or relevant coursework if applicable
5. Skills
- Technical skills (e.g., software, tools, languages)
- Soft skills (e.g., communication, teamwork) if supported by experience
6. Certifications and Training
- Relevant certifications with dates and issuing organizations
7. Projects or Portfolio (if applicable)
- Brief descriptions or links to work samples, especially for creative or technical roles
8. Volunteer Work or Extracurricular Activities
- Optional, but useful to show leadership or community involvement
Tips for job interviews:
1. Research the Company
- Learn about their mission, values, and recent news.
- Understand the job role and how it fits into the company.
2. Practice Common Questions
- Prepare answers for questions like:
- “Tell me about yourself”
- “What are your strengths and weaknesses?”
- “Why do you want this job?”
- Use the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) to structure your answers.
3. Dress Appropriately
- Wear professional attire that fits the company culture.
4. Be On Time
- Arrive 10–15 minutes early.
- For virtual interviews, test your internet and camera beforehand.
5. Bring or Prepare Materials
- Have copies of your resume and a list of references.
- Keep a notebook and pen handy.
6. Show Enthusiasm and Confidence
- Make eye contact, smile, and speak clearly.
- Show genuine interest in the role.
7. Ask Questions
- Prepare a few thoughtful questions about the company or team.
- This shows you’re engaged and serious.
8. Follow Up
- Send a thank-you email within 24 hours.
- Mention something specific from the interview to personalize it.