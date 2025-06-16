Santa Ana Job Fair set for June 18

The Santa Ana WORK Center is hosting a Job Fair on June 18, 2025, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Santa Ana WORK Center, with the State of California Employment Development Department.

Meet with top employers hiring for various roles:

Walt Disney Company

Volunteers of America Los Angeles

Department of Industrial Relations (DIR)

Helpmates Staffing

Location: 801 W. Civic Center Dr., Suite 200, Santa Ana, CA 92701. Contact: 714-565-2600.

What you should include in your resume:

1. Contact Information

Full name

Phone number

Professional email address

LinkedIn profile or portfolio (if relevant)

2. Professional Summary or Objective

A short 2–3 sentence statement about your career goals and what you bring to the role

3. Work Experience

Job title, company name, location, and dates of employment

Bullet points describing your responsibilities and accomplishments

Use action verbs and include measurable results when possible

4. Education

Degree(s), school name, and graduation year

Include honors or relevant coursework if applicable

5. Skills

Technical skills (e.g., software, tools, languages)

Soft skills (e.g., communication, teamwork) if supported by experience

6. Certifications and Training

Relevant certifications with dates and issuing organizations

7. Projects or Portfolio (if applicable)

Brief descriptions or links to work samples, especially for creative or technical roles

8. Volunteer Work or Extracurricular Activities

Optional, but useful to show leadership or community involvement

Tips for job interviews:

1. Research the Company

Learn about their mission, values, and recent news.

Understand the job role and how it fits into the company.

2. Practice Common Questions

Prepare answers for questions like: “Tell me about yourself” “What are your strengths and weaknesses?” “Why do you want this job?”

Use the STAR method (Situation, Task, Action, Result) to structure your answers.

3. Dress Appropriately

Wear professional attire that fits the company culture.

4. Be On Time

Arrive 10–15 minutes early.

For virtual interviews, test your internet and camera beforehand.

5. Bring or Prepare Materials

Have copies of your resume and a list of references.

Keep a notebook and pen handy.

6. Show Enthusiasm and Confidence

Make eye contact, smile, and speak clearly.

Show genuine interest in the role.

7. Ask Questions

Prepare a few thoughtful questions about the company or team.

This shows you’re engaged and serious.

8. Follow Up

Send a thank-you email within 24 hours.

Mention something specific from the interview to personalize it.

