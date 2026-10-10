Our endorsement: Valerie Amezcua for reelection as Santa Ana’s crime-fighting Mayor

The 2026 Santa Ana mayoral election presents voters with three distinct visions for the city’s future. Incumbent Mayor Valerie Amezcua is seeking a second term, while attorney Dan Shimell and community development commissioner Dwayne Shipp are offering alternative approaches centered on housing, government responsiveness, community equity and neighborhood investment. The election is scheduled for Nov. 3, 2026.

While all three candidates discuss affordability, homelessness and quality-of-life issues, one clear distinction emerges from their public platforms: Valerie Amezcua is the only candidate who places a significant emphasis on law enforcement, crime reduction and public safety as central campaign themes

The Top Concerns Facing Santa Ana Residents

Based on the candidates’ platforms, city policy debates and recurring local issues, the five concerns most likely driving this election are:

Crime and public safety Homelessness and encampments Housing affordability Economic development and job creation Infrastructure improvements, including roads, lighting and neighborhood services

Each candidate addresses these concerns differently, creating a clear contrast for voters.

Valerie Amezcua: Running on Experience, Public Safety and Results

Mayor Valerie Amezcua made history in 2022 as Santa Ana’s first female mayor and is campaigning on her record of accomplishments during her first term. She previously served on the Santa Ana Unified School District Board and spent more than three decades with the Orange County Probation Department, giving her extensive experience in public safety and community intervention programs.

Amezcua’s campaign focuses on what she describes as improving quality of life, addressing homelessness, growing the local economy and strengthening public safety.

Key Accomplishments During Amezcua’s Tenure

According to her campaign and city materials, Amezcua highlights several achievements:

Creation of two Quality of Life Teams that operate seven days a week to conduct homeless outreach and enforcement efforts.

Expansion of supportive housing, with hundreds of units completed or underway.

Increased coordination among residents, law enforcement and community organizations to address crime concerns.

Economic development initiatives that helped generate substantial new development investment and business activity.

A same-day express permit program designed to make city approvals faster for residents and small businesses.

Securing federal funding for infrastructure projects and transportation improvements.

Regular neighborhood meetings, faith-based outreach efforts and “Coffee with the Mayor” community engagement events.

Representation of Santa Ana on major regional boards including OCTA, SCAG and the Orange County Water District.

In her reelection campaign, Amezcua argues that Santa Ana needs continued leadership focused on safe streets, improving homelessness outcomes, economic growth and maintaining neighborhood quality of life.

Law Enforcement and Crime

Among the three candidates, Amezcua stands out as the strongest advocate for traditional public safety measures. Her background in probation, gang prevention and criminal investigations informs her emphasis on public safety. She regularly highlights police-community partnerships, quality-of-life enforcement and crime reduction efforts.

For voters who view crime, homelessness enforcement and visible public safety improvements as top priorities, Amezcua’s platform most directly addresses those concerns.

Dan Shimell: Housing, Immigration Advocacy and Government Accountability

Attorney Dan Shimell is presenting himself as a reform-minded candidate focused on housing affordability, neighborhood services and support for Santa Ana’s immigrant community.His platform emphasizes three primary priorities:

Affordable housing

Protection of immigrant communities

Improved city services and infrastructure

Shimell’s Main Priorities

Shimell argues that Santa Ana should focus on increasing access to affordable housing, enforcing tenant protections and streamlining approvals for affordable projects. He also calls for policies designed to protect residents from aggressive federal immigration enforcement and has made opposition to ICE raids a central component of his campaign.

Additionally, he advocates:

Better roads, sidewalks and lighting

Increased investment in city workers

Government transparency and accountability

Economic development and smart land-use planning

Notably, while Shimell discusses public safety, he frames it broadly through neighborhood investment, infrastructure and community services rather than expanding law enforcement initiatives.

Dwayne Shipp: Community-First Leadership and Equity

Dwayne Shipp, a caregiver, community organizer and city commissioner, is campaigning on what he calls a “community-first” approach guided by the principles of L.O.V.E. – Listen, Opportunity, Value and Equity.

His campaign centers on:

Government responsiveness

Neighborhood revitalization

Support for seniors and caregivers

Youth opportunities

Small-business growth

Homelessness and mental health services

Shipp’s Main Priorities

Shipp says he wants every neighborhood to feel heard and represented. He repeatedly emphasizes equitable treatment, accessibility and responsive government services. His platform highlights:

Support for seniors and people with disabilities

Youth development programs

Small-business assistance

Practical homelessness solutions

Mental health resources

Neighborhood improvements

Government accountability

Although Shipp includes public safety among the issues he discusses, it is one component of a broader community-centered agenda rather than the dominant focus of his campaign.

Where the Candidates Differ Most

The clearest dividing line in the race is how the candidates define Santa Ana’s biggest challenge.

Amezcua focuses heavily on public safety, homeless outreach and enforcement, economic development and quality-of-life improvements. Her campaign argues that her administration has produced measurable results and that continued progress requires experienced leadership.

Shimell focuses on housing affordability, immigrant protections, transparency and neighborhood services. His campaign is built around making government more responsive while addressing affordability pressures facing working families.

Shipp focuses on community engagement, inclusion, youth opportunities, caregiver advocacy and equitable delivery of city services. His campaign emphasizes listening to residents and strengthening civic trust.

The Bottom Line

The 2026 Santa Ana mayoral race offers voters three very different visions for the city.

Valerie Amezcua is running on her record, highlighting achievements in public safety, homelessness response, economic development and infrastructure while arguing that Santa Ana needs experienced leadership to continue moving forward.

Dan Shimell is making housing affordability, immigrant advocacy and accountable government the centerpiece of his campaign.

Dwayne Shipp is offering a community-focused platform built around neighborhood engagement, opportunity and equity.

For voters whose primary concern is crime reduction, law enforcement visibility and public safety, Amezcua’s platform is the most explicit and comprehensive on those issues. For voters focused on housing affordability, immigration issues or community empowerment, Shimell and Shipp offer alternative visions for Santa Ana’s future.

For us the top pick is very clear. Mayor Valerie Amezcua has our full support and endorsement.

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