Orange County DA launches first‑ever e‑bike and e‑moto buy back event amid surge in youth injuries

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office is taking an unprecedented step to curb the fast‑rising number of e‑bike and e‑moto injuries among children and teens, announcing its first E‑Bike and E‑Moto Buy Back Program scheduled for Sunday, September 13, 2026, at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.

The countywide initiative offers $200 to $1,000 in gift cards—plus Angels baseball tickets for the first 75 participants—in exchange for surrendering unwanted or illegal electric bikes, pocket bikes, e‑scooters, and e‑motorcycles.

A Rapidly Growing Public‑Safety Crisis

E‑bike and e‑moto injuries have skyrocketed across Southern California, increasing 430% in the last four years, according to the DA’s office. In Orange County, these vehicles are now the number one reason children are admitted to emergency rooms, with the most severe injuries concentrated among riders aged 11 to 14, who account for 61.7% of e‑motorcycle crashes despite being legally prohibited from riding them.

More than 100 deaths nationwide have been linked to e‑bikes and e‑motorcycles, including several tragic Orange County cases:

La Habra teen killed while riding on the back of an e‑motorcycle.

while riding on the back of an e‑motorcycle. Garden Grove 13‑year‑old who died after crashing an e‑motorcycle.

who died after crashing an e‑motorcycle. Huntington Beach rider who succumbed to injuries five days after an e‑bike crash.

Buy Back Program Details

The DA’s BUY BACK SAFETY event mirrors traditional gun buybacks, allowing residents to surrender e‑vehicles anonymously, whether working or not, with no questions asked. Gift cards from Target, Walmart, and Dick’s Sporting Goods will be distributed on a first‑come, first‑served basis.

Trade‑In Values

Pocket bikes / Homemade miniature bikes – $200

– $200 Class 1 E‑Bike – $300

– $300 Class 2 E‑Bike – $400

– $400 Class 3 E‑Bike – $600

– $600 E‑Motorcycle – $1,000

The first 75 participants will also receive two Los Angeles Angels tickets. The event will include safety education booths staffed by law enforcement, healthcare partners, and community organizations.

Criminal Cases Highlight Rising Enforcement

The DA’s newly formed RIDE SAFELY unit has aggressively pursued criminal charges against parents and riders who knowingly violate e‑bike and e‑moto laws. Several high‑profile cases illustrate the growing legal consequences:

Involuntary Manslaughter – Lake Forest A mother faces up to 7 years and 8 months in state prison after her 14‑year‑old son—who had been repeatedly warned not to ride an illegal e‑motorcycle—struck and killed an 81‑year‑old Vietnam veteran during the man’s walk home from work.

A mother faces up to after her 14‑year‑old son—who had been repeatedly warned not to ride an illegal e‑motorcycle—struck and killed an 81‑year‑old Vietnam veteran during the man’s walk home from work. Felony Child Endangerment – Yorba Linda A father faces 6 years in prison after his 12‑year‑old son ran a red light on a modified e‑motorcycle capable of 60 mph , resulting in a collision that critically injured the boy. Both had previously been warned about the dangers and illegality of the vehicle.

A father faces after his 12‑year‑old son ran a red light on a modified e‑motorcycle capable of , resulting in a collision that critically injured the boy. Both had previously been warned about the dangers and illegality of the vehicle. Additional Arrests in the Past Year San Clemente juvenile cited for riding a modified e‑bike at 40 mph on a sidewalk. Costa Mesa teen arrested after fleeing police on an unregistered e‑motorcycle. Mission Viejo parent charged for allowing a 13‑year‑old to ride an e‑moto without a helmet or license. Newport Beach e‑bike DUI arrest involving an adult rider who crashed into a parked vehicle.



These cases reflect a broader enforcement trend: parents and retailers are now being held accountable alongside juvenile riders.

Retailer Crackdown and Legal Requirements

More than 80 Orange County retailers have received formal warning letters reminding them of their legal obligations. California law prohibits selling devices that modify e‑bike speed or power beyond legal limits. DA investigators will conduct periodic inspections, and violators may face criminal and civil penalties.

Key legal distinctions include:

Class 1 & 2 E‑Bikes – No age or license restrictions.

– No age or license restrictions. Class 3 E‑Bikes – Riders must be 16+ .

– Riders must be . E‑Motorcycles – Must be registered with the DMV, insured, and operated off‑highway by licensed riders 16+ wearing DOT‑approved helmets.

– Must be registered with the DMV, insured, and operated by licensed riders wearing DOT‑approved helmets. Illegal modifications—such as exceeding 750 watts or 20 mph on motor power—automatically reclassify a bike as an e‑motorcycle.

Improper riders risk citations, impound fees exceeding $2,600 per month, and potential criminal charges.

DA Spitzer’s Message

District Attorney Todd Spitzer emphasized the urgency of removing illegal and dangerous e‑vehicles from circulation, stating that the consequences are “incredibly dangerous and increasingly deadly.” He reiterated that parents who knowingly allow illegal riding will be prosecuted.

Why This Buy Back Matters

The buyback program aims to:

Reduce youth injuries and fatalities.

Remove illegal or modified e‑vehicles from neighborhoods.

Educate families on safe and lawful riding practices.

Support a broader countywide strategy involving enforcement, legislation, and retailer accountability.

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