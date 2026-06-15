Ontario man arrested for DUI after crashing into a utility pole in Costa Mesa

A Costa Mesa intersection was left in darkness Friday night after an accused drunk driver crashed into a utility pole, knocking out power to the area and damaging critical traffic infrastructure, according to the Costa Mesa Police Department.

Around 10:10 p.m., police officers near Newport Boulevard and Wilson Street reported hearing a loud noise resembling a blown transformer, quickly discovering a vehicle had sheared a Southern California Edison power pole. The high-impact collision caused live power lines to collapse onto the city traffic signal pole, instantly disabling the intersection’s traffic lights and forcing an immediate emergency closure of the roadway.

Upon approaching the vehicle, officers contacted the driver, identified as 40-year-old Agustin Esquivel Garcia of Ontario, California, and immediately noticed clear signs of physical impairment.

Following a roadside investigation, police arrested Garcia on charges of driving under the influence (DUI).

While municipal public works crews and utility workers managed to safely restore electricity to the surrounding area by early Saturday morning, the damaged traffic light required extensive specialized repairs and remained out of service until later that weekend.

An incident of this magnitude carries severe financial and legal consequences for the driver, starting with formal criminal charges under California law. Garcia faces standard misdemeanor DUI charges for operating a vehicle while impaired, which carry penalties including mandatory driver’s license suspension, thousands of dollars in court fines, mandatory DUI schooling, and potential jail time. Because the incident involved property damage to state or municipal infrastructure, the charges can be upgraded, and the court can order mandatory restitution to pay for the destroyed utility pole and traffic signal.

The impact on the driver’s auto insurance will be financially devastating and long-lasting. Following a DUI conviction, an insurance provider will reclassify the driver as a high-risk operator, typically resulting in a premium increase of 100% to 150% or leading to the total cancellation of the policy. Furthermore, California requires DUI offenders to file an SR-22 certificate to reinstate their driving privileges, which alerts insurance companies to the conviction and keeps premium rates inflated for a minimum of three years. While standard liability insurance generally covers third-party property damage up to the policy’s limits, the total cost of replacing a utility pole and a city traffic light can easily exceed minimum policy caps, leaving the driver personally liable for tens of thousands of dollars in excess repair bills.

This costly disruptive incident serves as a stark reminder of how easily drunk driving can be avoided by utilizing modern transportation alternatives. Calling a rideshare service like Uber or Lyft remains one of the fastest ways to secure a safe ride home at any hour of the night. Individuals can also designate a trusted friend or family member to remain completely sober for the evening, or utilize local public transit and traditional taxi services. For those who unexpectedly find themselves impaired without a backup plan, leaving the vehicle parked overnight and opting for a safe ride home is always the smartest, cheapest, and safest choice.

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