Newport Beach man sentenced to 70 months in prison for high-stakes crypto laundering

NEWPORT BEACH, CA — The fast-paced, luxury-fueled lifestyle of a 22-year-old Orange County resident has come to a screeching halt. On Friday, April 24, 2026, Evan Tangeman was sentenced in Washington, D.C., to 70 months in federal prison for his central role in laundering millions of dollars stolen in a massive cryptocurrency scheme, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Crime: Mansions, Lamborghinis, and $263 Million Stolen

Tangeman, a resident of Newport Beach, served as a key financial facilitator for a multi-state criminal enterprise that utilized social engineering and burglary to drain over $263 million in digital assets from victims—including 4,100 Bitcoin from a single target.

While his co-conspirators, many of whom were unemployed men under the age of 20, executed the thefts, Tangeman handled the dirty work of “cleaning” the funds. He was responsible for:

Laundering millions: Admitting to moving at least $3.5 million in illicit funds.

Admitting to moving at least in illicit funds. Luxury Real Estate: Converting crypto into cash to rent Los Angeles and Miami mansions for $40,000 to $80,000 per month to house the group while avoiding law enforcement detection.

Converting crypto into cash to rent Los Angeles and Miami mansions for to house the group while avoiding law enforcement detection. Lavish Kickbacks: For his services, Tangeman was rewarded with an extravagant fleet, including a Lamborghini Urus , a $300,000 Rolls-Royce Ghost , and a Porsche GT3 RS , all of which were seized by federal agents.

For his services, Tangeman was rewarded with an extravagant fleet, including a , a , and a , all of which were seized by federal agents. Destroying Evidence: U.S. Attorneys noted that when his partners were arrested, Tangeman attempted to destroy evidence, a move the court cited as clear “consciousness of guilt”.

The Sentence

U.S. District Court Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly handed down the nearly six-year prison term, followed by three years of supervised release. Tangeman is the ninth individual to be sentenced in this ongoing investigation involving the FBI and IRS-Criminal Investigation.

The California Angle: A Growing Hotbed for Crypto Crime

This case highlights a disturbing trend of high-value cryptocurrency crimes centered in Southern California. The region’s concentration of tech wealth and luxury real estate has made it a primary hub for “social engineering” crews looking to launder digital spoils.

Similar Crimes in California (Past 5 Years):

Violent “Wrench Attacks”: While Tangeman’s role was financial, officials noted a sharp rise in violent burglaries and physical assaults targeting crypto holders in 2026 to obtain private keys.

While Tangeman’s role was financial, officials noted a sharp rise in targeting crypto holders in 2026 to obtain private keys. Identity Theft Rings: Federal prosecutors recently sentenced other California residents for “laptop farm” schemes and identity theft used to generate income for foreign actors.

Federal prosecutors recently sentenced other California residents for “laptop farm” schemes and identity theft used to generate income for foreign actors. Social Engineering Epidemic: Losses from crypto scams and hacks reached $482 million in the first quarter of 2026 alone, driven by groups like the one Tangeman assisted.

For Orange County residents, this serves as a stark reminder that the digital frontier is increasingly intersecting with local high-end neighborhoods, as criminals use local real estate and luxury markets to mask massive international thefts.

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