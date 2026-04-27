Unhinged roommate arrested after a wild police pursuit in coastal Orange County

What started as a roommate dispute turned into quite the adventure for the responding police officers, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

After receiving a disturbance call, the HBPD’s Drone was the First Responder (DFR) and it spotted the suspect making a dramatic exit in her vehicle. The officers then attempted a routine traffic stop (keyword: attempted).

The suspect however had other plans. U-turns? Driving on the wrong side of the road? Yelling at officers out the window? You name it, she did it all, breaking many traffic codes along the way.

Spoiler alert: she was eventually pulled over.

She was then given a free ride to jail, not in a police car, but by ambulance, because she just had to keep the drama going until the very end.

Charges pending. Roommate drama: concluded.

The HBPD’s arrest log notes that a Shana Adair Sanchez was arrested on April 23 at 4:29 p.m. on charges of Evading the Police, Wrong Way Driver; Petty Theft from a Building and Battery on Person.

In the Huntington Beach incident, the suspect faces significant legal penalties in California for multiple violations during the pursuit, as well as long-term financial consequences for her auto insurance.

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the described actions—fleeing a traffic stop, driving on the wrong side of the road, and committing multiple traffic violations—the suspect could be charged under several California codes:

Felony Reckless Evading (VC 2800.2): This is the most likely serious charge, applied when a person willfully flees an officer in a marked vehicle with “willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property”. Punishment: Up to three years in state prison and fines up to $10,000 . Criteria: This can be proven by committing three or more traffic violations or causing property damage during the pursuit.

This is the most likely serious charge, applied when a person willfully flees an officer in a marked vehicle with “willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property”. Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road (VC 21651b): If charged as a misdemeanor (no injuries), this carries up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000 .

If charged as a misdemeanor (no injuries), this carries up to and a fine of up to . Resisting Arrest (PC 148(a)(1)): Because she “kept the drama going” until being taken by ambulance, she may face this misdemeanor charge for delaying or obstructing officers. Punishment: Up to one year in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine .

Because she “kept the drama going” until being taken by ambulance, she may face this misdemeanor charge for delaying or obstructing officers. Additional Sanctions: Her vehicle may be impounded for up to 30 days, and her driver’s license could be suspended or revoked.

Impact on the Suspect’s Auto Insurance

A conviction for reckless driving or evading police is classified as a “serious violation” by insurance providers.

Premium Surges: Rates typically increase by 50% to over 90% following such convictions. In California, the average premium could double or triple for up to 10 years .

Rates typically increase by following such convictions. In California, the average premium could double or triple for up to . Loss of Discounts: She will immediately lose any “good driver” discounts.

She will immediately lose any “good driver” discounts. Policy Cancellation: Because these offenses are viewed as high-risk, many insurers may cancel her policy or refuse to renew coverage altogether, forcing her into “assigned risk” pools with even higher costs.

Because these offenses are viewed as high-risk, many insurers may or refuse to renew coverage altogether, forcing her into “assigned risk” pools with even higher costs. DMV Points: These offenses typically add two points to a California driving record, which remain for up to 10 years.

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