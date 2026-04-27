Mon. Apr 27th, 2026
Crime Huntington Beach

Unhinged roommate arrested after a wild police pursuit in coastal Orange County

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 27, 2026

What started as a roommate dispute turned into quite the adventure for the responding police officers, according to the Huntington Beach Police Department.

After receiving a disturbance call, the HBPD’s Drone was the First Responder (DFR) and it spotted the suspect making a dramatic exit in her vehicle. The officers then attempted a routine traffic stop (keyword: attempted).

The suspect however had other plans. U-turns? Driving on the wrong side of the road? Yelling at officers out the window? You name it, she did it all, breaking many traffic codes along the way.

Spoiler alert: she was eventually pulled over.

She was then given a free ride to jail, not in a police car, but by ambulance, because she just had to keep the drama going until the very end.

Charges pending. Roommate drama: concluded.

The HBPD’s arrest log notes that a Shana Adair Sanchez was arrested on April 23 at 4:29 p.m. on charges of Evading the Police, Wrong Way Driver; Petty Theft from a Building and Battery on Person.

In the Huntington Beach incident, the suspect faces significant legal penalties in California for multiple violations during the pursuit, as well as long-term financial consequences for her auto insurance. 

Legal Penalties Faced by the Suspect

Based on the described actions—fleeing a traffic stop, driving on the wrong side of the road, and committing multiple traffic violations—the suspect could be charged under several California codes: 

  • Felony Reckless Evading (VC 2800.2): This is the most likely serious charge, applied when a person willfully flees an officer in a marked vehicle with “willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property”.
    • Punishment: Up to three years in state prison and fines up to $10,000.
    • Criteria: This can be proven by committing three or more traffic violations or causing property damage during the pursuit.
  • Driving on the Wrong Side of the Road (VC 21651b): If charged as a misdemeanor (no injuries), this carries up to one year in jail and a fine of up to $1,000.
  • Resisting Arrest (PC 148(a)(1)): Because she “kept the drama going” until being taken by ambulance, she may face this misdemeanor charge for delaying or obstructing officers.
    • Punishment: Up to one year in county jail and/or a $1,000 fine.
  • Additional Sanctions: Her vehicle may be impounded for up to 30 days, and her driver’s license could be suspended or revoked

Impact on the Suspect’s Auto Insurance

A conviction for reckless driving or evading police is classified as a “serious violation” by insurance providers. 

  • Premium Surges: Rates typically increase by 50% to over 90% following such convictions. In California, the average premium could double or triple for up to 10 years.
  • Loss of Discounts: She will immediately lose any “good driver” discounts.
  • Policy Cancellation: Because these offenses are viewed as high-risk, many insurers may cancel her policy or refuse to renew coverage altogether, forcing her into “assigned risk” pools with even higher costs.
  • DMV Points: These offenses typically add two points to a California driving record, which remain for up to 10 years. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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