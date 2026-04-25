Sat. Apr 25th, 2026
Entertainment Music Santa Ana Youth Activities

New York Ska Punk band Leftöver Crack is coming to Santa Ana on May 19

ByArt Pedroza

Apr 25, 2026

Leftöver Crack will hit the road this spring on a West Coast tour run, bringing their genre-defying chaos to stages across the U.S. Joined by Spaceman Bob and Human Issue, the run kicks off May 7 in Denver and snakes its way through the Pacific Northwest, California, and the Southwest with more dates to be announced soon. They will arrive in Santa Ana on May 19 for a concert at The Observatory. Buy your tickets here.

The band has built a reputation as one of punk’s most volatile and unclassifiable acts. Blending crust punk, ska, hardcore, and metal into their self-styled “Crack Rock Steady” sound, the band has never adhered to convention, sonically or ideologically.

Leftover Crack is: Stza Crack (vocals, guitar, synth), Tibbie X (vocals), Jön Yi (guitar), Skunk Chellov (guitar), Marc Cody (bass), and Ethan Nickles (drums).

Rooted in the grit of Alphabet City and long associated with the infamous C-Squat collective, Leftöver Crack continue to evolve while maintaining the abrasive urgency and anti-establishment ethos that defines their work. Their sound remains a collision of styles, driven by dual vocals, serrated guitars, and an anything-goes approach that resists categorization.

The band’s latest release, the 7-inch single “White Guilt Atrocity Quilt / Brad Sabbath,” arrived in 2025 via Recidivist Bible Camp and SBAM Records. A new full-length album is slated for 2026 on the band’s own Recidivist Bible Camp label.

Watch the video for “White Guilt Atrocity Quilt”HERE.

TOUR DATES

May
7 – Denver, CO – Federal Theatre
9 – Boise, ID – The Shredder
10 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall
11 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse
13 – Arcata, CA – RampArt Indoor Skate Park
14 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
15 – Reno, NV – Club Underground
16 – San Jose, CA –The Ritz
17 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s Bar & Grill
19 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory
20 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater
21 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
22 – Flagstaff, AZ – The Orpheum Theater
23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

June
18 – Rutland, OH – Bowl Bash at Skatopia

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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