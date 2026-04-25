New York Ska Punk band Leftöver Crack is coming to Santa Ana on May 19

Leftöver Crack will hit the road this spring on a West Coast tour run, bringing their genre-defying chaos to stages across the U.S. Joined by Spaceman Bob and Human Issue, the run kicks off May 7 in Denver and snakes its way through the Pacific Northwest, California, and the Southwest with more dates to be announced soon. They will arrive in Santa Ana on May 19 for a concert at The Observatory. Buy your tickets here.

The band has built a reputation as one of punk’s most volatile and unclassifiable acts. Blending crust punk, ska, hardcore, and metal into their self-styled “Crack Rock Steady” sound, the band has never adhered to convention, sonically or ideologically.

Leftover Crack is: Stza Crack (vocals, guitar, synth), Tibbie X (vocals), Jön Yi (guitar), Skunk Chellov (guitar), Marc Cody (bass), and Ethan Nickles (drums).

Rooted in the grit of Alphabet City and long associated with the infamous C-Squat collective, Leftöver Crack continue to evolve while maintaining the abrasive urgency and anti-establishment ethos that defines their work. Their sound remains a collision of styles, driven by dual vocals, serrated guitars, and an anything-goes approach that resists categorization.

The band’s latest release, the 7-inch single “White Guilt Atrocity Quilt / Brad Sabbath,” arrived in 2025 via Recidivist Bible Camp and SBAM Records. A new full-length album is slated for 2026 on the band’s own Recidivist Bible Camp label.

Watch the video for “White Guilt Atrocity Quilt”HERE.

TOUR DATES

May

7 – Denver, CO – Federal Theatre

9 – Boise, ID – The Shredder

10 – Eugene, OR – WOW Hall

11 – Seattle, WA – Funhouse

13 – Arcata, CA – RampArt Indoor Skate Park

14 – Roseville, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

15 – Reno, NV – Club Underground

16 – San Jose, CA –The Ritz

17 – Fresno, CA – Strummer’s Bar & Grill

19 – Santa Ana, CA – The Observatory

20 – Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater

21 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

22 – Flagstaff, AZ – The Orpheum Theater

23 – Tempe, AZ – Marquee Theatre

June

18 – Rutland, OH – Bowl Bash at Skatopia

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