Michelle Aguirre Orange County Santa Ana

Michelle Aguirre appointed as Orange County’s new CEO

ByArt Pedroza

Jun 11, 2025
Michelle Aguirre is the new CEO at the County of Orange

Santa Ana, Calif. – The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted yesterday in closed session to appoint Interim Orange County Executive Officer (CEO) Michelle Aguirre to be the County’s CEO.

Ms. Aguirre assumes her role immediately. The Board of Supervisors will consider her employment contract at the June 24, 2025 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Michelle Aguirre has served as the County of Orange’s Interim CEO since September 2024. In her role, she is responsible for executive management of the County’s $10 billion, 23 department, 19,000 position budget.

Prior to serving as Interim CEO, Michelle served as Acting CEO, Chief Financial Officer, County Budget Director and Director of Administration for the Orange County Probation Department as part of her 35 years of dedicated service to the County of Orange.

 Throughout her career, Michelle has been instrumental in identifying funding and ensuring completion of numerous critical projects throughout the County. One of the initiatives she is most passionate about is OC Cares which links the various systems of care in the County to provide full care coordination and services for justice-involved individuals to successfully reenter society and work towards self-sufficiency. 

Michelle earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology and a master’s degree in public administration from California State University, Fullerton.

Art Pedroza Editor
By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

