Mon. Mar 16th, 2026
Crime

L.A. County couple arrested for stealing packages in Irvine

ByArt Pedroza

Mar 16, 2026 ,

Yesterday, an eagle-eyed mail carrier noticed a suspicious duo trying to make a “special delivery” to themselves by stealing packages from The Park at Irvine Spectrum Apartments, according to the Irvine Police Department.

When the couple realized their shopping spree was over, they decided to detour through the lush landscaping of the apartment community, causing significant damage.

A short time later, an officer found their getaway ride at The Marketplace. Determined to get away, the pair was spotted getting into a rideshare.

Irvine police officers interrupted the 5-star ride and arrested them. Stolen packages and property were recovered in the suspect’s car.

Adrien Jarrell, 48, was arrested for vandalism, burglary, conspiracy, and narcotics charges. Darcel Williams, 42, was arrested on burglary and conspiracy charges.

The pair from Los Angeles was express-shipped to the Orange County Jail. Their next scheduled appearance? A court date requiring a signature.

Penalties faced by the Suspects

Adrien Jarrell and Darcel Williams face California charges of burglary, conspiracy, and vandalism, along with potential federal penalties for mail theft following their arrest in Irvine.

State charges could lead to significant jail time and fines, while federal mail theft convictions carry up to five years in prison. 

By Art Pedroza

Our Editor, Art Pedroza, worked at the O.C. Register and the OC Weekly and studied journalism at CSUF and UCI. He has lived in Santa Ana for over 30 years and has served on several city and county commissions. When he is not writing or editing Pedroza specializes in risk control and occupational safety. He also teaches part time at Cerritos College and CSUF. Pedroza has an MBA from Keller University.

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Crime

L.A. County couple arrested for stealing packages in Irvine

Mar 16, 2026 Art Pedroza